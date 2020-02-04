South Carolina's football staff got an early jump on Greer wide receiver Jaleel Skinner in the form of a scholarship offer, and Will Muschamp's crew has drawn the Upstate product for several visits already.

The 6-foot-5 pass-catcher returned on Saturday for Carolina's junior day event, another trip that did not disappoint.

"It was great," said Skinner. "I loved every minute of it."

