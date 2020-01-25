News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 16:10:17 -0600') }} football Edit

The latest on Jordan Burch

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Established 1998
@GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

With rumors flying this weekend about South Carolina football commit Jordan Burch, here's the latest we're hearing on the five-star defensive end from Hammond School.

SUBSCRIBER LINK: The latest on Jordan Burch

*** 50% OFF FIRST YEAR! Want to become a subscriber and get all the inside scoop on Gamecock athletics and recruiting? Get 50% off with the deal below!

Visit the subscription page, enter the promo code “GAMECOCKS” to see the important terms and get your first year for just $49.95, and begin your new subscription! (Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}