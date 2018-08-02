GamecockCentral.com

Freshman defensive tackle Josh Belk has officially joined the South Carolina football program, according to head coach Will Muschamp, and has applied with the NCAA for a waiver to be immediately eligible this season.

"I think Josh has got a very good case for that," Muschamp said.

There is not a timetable for an answer from the NCAA, according to Muschamp.

Belk, who originally signed with Clemson last December and enrolled at the school in January, transferred out of that program after just one semester.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pounder, who was ranked a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, announced a commitment to South Carolina in June.

If Belk is not granted the waiver, he will have to sit out this season and will be a redshirt freshman in 2019.

A former U.S. Army All-American, the Lewisville High standout was ranked the No. 21 defensive tackle and No. 5 prospect in the state of South Carolina by Rivals.com.

