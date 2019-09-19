The South Carolina Gamecocks football program picked up a huge commitment at a need position earlier this year when Marshawn Lloyd made a surprise pledge.

Since that Memorial Day verbal, other high-profile programs have not given up in their pursuit of the four-star talent.

Lloyd has been back to South Carolina multiple times since his commitment to the Gamecocks, including a trip on Saturday to check out the Gamecocks' contest against Alabama.



GamecockCentral.com caught up with Lloyd this week and picked up his thoughts on his latest experience in Columbia, the strength of his pledge, which other programs are still recruiting him, and his plans for any other visits in the future.