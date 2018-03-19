The hectic recruitment of Quavaris Crouch has him questioning everything he is hearing from coaches, colleges, and players. The No. 1 player in the Rivals100 out of Charlotte (N.C.) Harding University isn’t in a rush to make a decision and he is still feeling his way through this spring period. In the video above, Crouch talks about the schools that are doing a good job recruiting him, who he has the best relationships with, where he will visit next, and much more about the schools that he wants to learn more about.

NOTES…

-Crouch thinks a lot of schools are doing a good job recruiting him but some of his best relationships are with coach Bentley from South Carolina, coaches Tennessee, and coach McGee from Georgia.

Tennessee- Crouch will visit Tennessee next weekend with Rivals250 wide receiver Khafre Brown. Will be Crouch’s second visit and wants to get closer to the coaches and players. He has a good relationship with coach Pruitt and his area recruiter. He likes what the offense is going to look like and thinks his running style would fit well.

South Carolina- Crouch wants to see them play and compete this year. He hasn’t visited recently but wants to get back soon so he can see what system the new offensive coordinator is putting in.

Georgia- Crouch thinks Georgia will be hard to beat on the field in the future. He talks to former five-star running back Zamir White and is building a relationship with him. He is helping Crouch work through the recruiting process. Crouch also talks about his relationship with Thomas Davis, who is helping him train.

-Crouch is still deciding whether he wants to play running back or linebacker.

-He still likes Michigan and talks to Alabama a little bit but he wants to visit those schools more so he can get a better feel for them.

-Crouch wants to visit Florida and Florida State during his spring break. He will probably visit South Carolina and Clemson too because they are pretty close to home and easy for him to get to.

-The coaching staff movement has made it hard for Crouch to stay familiar with certain schools and coaches.

-Crouch is really interested in Notre Dame and wants to learn more about them. He likes the prestige at Notre Dame and the fact that it is a religious school.

RIVALS' REACTION...

Crouch is having a difficult time deciding what he likes and doesn't like about certain schools an coaches. Each time he does an interview it seems like he is less sure about the schools he likes. Tennessee has done a nice job staying on him and they are doing everything they can to make him feel comfortable. South Carolina continues to be one of the schools that reaches out to him the most. Georgia hasn't quite turned up the heat on Crouch yet but his relationship with Zamir White and having Dawgs legend Thomas Davis consistently around him bodes well for Georgia.

Crouch should have a busy spring break with visits to Florida and Florida State in the works. Both schools have plenty to show him and they will need to take advantage of their time with him if they hope to be considered serious contenders.

Watch out for Notre Dame. A visit to South Bend could really help the Fighting Irish turn into a serious contender. Notre Dame has shown what they can do with dominant downhill runners and big, athletic linebackers.

Michigan and Alabama remain in the conversation but Crouch seems more focused on learning about other schools that have piqued his interest so far. Don't be surprised if Crouch eventually refocuses on these two schools down the line.