Lawson was one of the best freshmen in the conference last season and hoping for more this season as he tries to play his way into the first round of the NBA Draft.

If he struggled, it was hard to see with an untrained eye.

Even AJ Lawson admits when he arrived on campus last year he was “just a skinny guy from Canada” learning what it takes to play in the SEC, and doing it on the fly.

“I had to get stronger, had to learn how to play with pace a little bit because I just love to run up and down the court and dribble the ball as fast as I can,” he said. “I had to learn how to play within the system, get stronger and play with guys who are tougher and stronger than me.”

Lawson was the Gamecocks’ second-most used player last season outside of Chris Silva, impacting almost 24 percent of possessions when on the court.

He’d average 13.4 points with a 48.7 effective field goal percentage and shoot almost 36 percent from three.

He’s already being considered a back-end of the first or second round pick by a few national outlets this season, but what’s next for him as he gets ready for what could be a breakout season?

“I feel like I’m more of a leader now,” Lawson said. “I’m trying to be more vocal. I’ve always been high energy; I never really get tired and can always get up and down. I’m just trying to be more vocal for the young guys.”

The Gamecocks will need someone to step up and fill that void left by senior leaders like Chris Silva and Hassani Gravett, who played big roles on last year’s team.

He still has a lot to grow on his game; he turns the ball over a little too much for a point guard (3.4 per 40 minutes) and needs to improve his 43.8 percent shooting from inside the three-point line.

His head coach Frank Martin said the next step for him is improving his decision making in the mid-range in terms of whether to pass the ball, take the shot or continue driving to the rim, but those come with more time and more experience.

He’s already grown leaps and bounds since arriving on campus, Martin said, and the trust between the two is still continuing to build.

“You try to get whatever actions you’re getting, it ends up back at the point guard to make the play at the end of the clock,” Martin said. “He’s your best decision maker, so you want the ball in his hands at the end of the clock. You don’t want the ball in my hands at the end of the clock, that’s a problem. So as he got better, then I can play him more at the point. And he got better with his decision-making. His turnovers early in the year were on a steep decline. As the year went on, they kind of tapered off. He’s getting better there. And he keeps getting better there.”

Lawson won’t be the only talented guard on the court when the Gamecocks officially start their season against North Alabama tonight at 7 p.m.

They have a stable of guards, all of whom can handle the ball and do it well—TJ Moss, Jair Bolden, Jermaine Couisnard and Trae Hannibal—among others, and all have the ability to get up and down the court.

Moss described it as all of them having the ability to “go,” and whatever it is, the Gamecocks are confident in it.

“We have a lot of talent at the point guard position and all those guys can play the point, the two, can play a combo so we can play together. That’s not something you see a lot of as point guards. I’m real confident,” Bolden said. “We all do things that compliment each other, whether that’s passing or shooting. Being here last year, we all know how to play well together. the biggest thing about being a point guard is being the general on the floor. Being able to play two point guards—one at the one, one at the two—is going to be beneficial to us.”