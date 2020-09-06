Jordan Rhodes, who initially opted to sit out the 2020 season due to Coronavirus concerns, chose to opt back into the team and came back to campus Monday ready to get back to work and play this year.

South Carolina got a big boost to its offensive line last week, both literally and figuratively.

Rhodes came back early last week to go through COVID testing and begin an interesting road back to the field that will include a few different levels before he goes back full-bore in practice.

“We really spent the past week doing total physical conditioning with change of direction, lifting. He will practice on Tuesday for probably half of the practice and I’ll envision him doing half of the practice for another week. As we continue to move him in, Jordan’s a bright guy. He can learn. He’ll be fine.”

Rhodes, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, is one of the biggest players on the roster and will need to go through an acclimatization period before he can be 100 percent involved in practice.

The good news for South Carolina is when he does, it ultimately makes the offensive line stronger with a potential starter coming back into the fold.

Rhodes started 10 games last season at left guard and should factor into that competition as well once he's able to participate fully in practice.

“He can play the guard position. He started for us so he has experience," Muschamp said. "It’s not like he’s a player who’s never played before. He’s a guy that has experience doing it. He’s in every meeting. My expectation is for him to go compete to play.”

The Gamecocks scrimmaged Saturday night and had Sunday off before going back to the facility Monday for a workout and team meetings before practicing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before more meetings Friday and a scrimmage Saturday.

The Gamecocks did have two more players opt out in receivers OrTre Smith and Randrecous Davis choosing not to play, joining offensive lineman Mark Fox.