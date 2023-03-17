The Repeat Run Begins: Norfolk State Preview
Who: #1 South Carolina 32-0 vs. Norfolk State 26-6. Colonial Life Arena
Time/TV: 2:00 on ESPN
Line: SC -49.5. Total 113.5. Vegas is essentially predicting a 82-31 game.
History: None. This will be the first meeting between the Gamecocks and Spartans. Carolina is 40-16 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks have won their last 12 first round games in the NCAA Tournament and are 15-3 all-time in the first round. The last first round loss came in 1991 when Carolina fell to Vanderbilt 73-64 in Nashville. The other two loses came as a sixth seed by 11th-seed Tennessee Tech in 1989 and against a 10th seed in Middle Tennessee State in 1986. Take away: don't play teams from Tennessee in the first round.
Scouting the Spartans
Lou Holtz would have a difficult selling that Norfolk State is going to be competitive in this game. The Spartans do lead the country in scoring defense allowing only 50 points per game, but they lost their only contest against SEC competition by 62 points and allowed 92 points. That loss was to a solid Alabama team, but the Tide are not the Gamecocks. The Spartans are 236th in scoring offense averaging only 62.3 points per game. Norfolk State has a NET Ranking of 163. Norfolk winning this game would be a bigger upset than the 1-2-3 Kid beating Razor Ramon, (RIP).
As a team, the Spartans are not a threat from three-point land. They are shooting only 25% cumulatively Norfolk State does not a have a player taller than 6'2 and they only have four players on their roster that are 6'0 or taller. The Spartans are not going to be able to play Aliyah Boston or Kamilla Cardoso one-on-one.
The Spartans are led by Camille Downs and Kierra Wheeler, who average 11.9 and 11 points per game, respectively. Wheeler also averages 8.5 rebounds a game.
In the history of the women's tournament, a 16th-seed has beaten a one seed only once. Harvard knocked off Stanford in 1998, becoming the first 16-seed to pull off a win in either the men's or women's tournament. It's not going to happen again.
Gamecocks Historic Run
South Carolina retained its No. 1 ranking in the season’s final AP Poll released today, making it just the third program to go wire-to-wire at No. 1 in the poll in back-to-back seasons. The Gamecocks’ now 38-week streak in that position is the second longest in the history of the poll.
Over the last two seasons,Carolina has posted a 67-2 record, including a 20-0 mark against ranked opponents. In 2022, the National Title winning Gamecocks were back-to-back SEC Regular-Season Champions with a combined 31-1. hey enter this year’s NCAA Tournament looking to become just the fourth program to win back-to-back national titles. UConn, Tennessee, and the Women of Troy, (So. Cal) are the others.
“We have the best player in college basketball in Aliyah Boston, and that puts our program in a position to be No. 1 in consecutive seasons,” said Dawn Staley.
South Carolina joins UConn and Louisiana Tech as the only programs to be ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll every week for two consecutive seasons. UConn holds the record for most consecutive No. 1 rankings in the poll at 51 (2008-11).