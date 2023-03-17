History : None. This will be the first meeting between the Gamecocks and Spartans. Carolina is 40-16 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks have won their last 12 first round games in the NCAA Tournament and are 15-3 all-time in the first round. The last first round loss came in 1991 when Carolina fell to Vanderbilt 73-64 in Nashville. The other two loses came as a sixth seed by 11th-seed Tennessee Tech in 1989 and against a 10th seed in Middle Tennessee State in 1986. Take away: don't play teams from Tennessee in the first round.

Lou Holtz would have a difficult selling that Norfolk State is going to be competitive in this game. The Spartans do lead the country in scoring defense allowing only 50 points per game, but they lost their only contest against SEC competition by 62 points and allowed 92 points. That loss was to a solid Alabama team, but the Tide are not the Gamecocks. The Spartans are 236th in scoring offense averaging only 62.3 points per game. Norfolk State has a NET Ranking of 163. Norfolk winning this game would be a bigger upset than the 1-2-3 Kid beating Razor Ramon, (RIP).

As a team, the Spartans are not a threat from three-point land. They are shooting only 25% cumulatively Norfolk State does not a have a player taller than 6'2 and they only have four players on their roster that are 6'0 or taller. The Spartans are not going to be able to play Aliyah Boston or Kamilla Cardoso one-on-one.

The Spartans are led by Camille Downs and Kierra Wheeler, who average 11.9 and 11 points per game, respectively. Wheeler also averages 8.5 rebounds a game.

In the history of the women's tournament, a 16th-seed has beaten a one seed only once. Harvard knocked off Stanford in 1998, becoming the first 16-seed to pull off a win in either the men's or women's tournament. It's not going to happen again.