 GamecockCentral - THE RUNDOWN: Post-Game ECU Analysis
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-11 17:16:32 -0500') }} football Edit

THE RUNDOWN: Post-Game ECU Analysis

Kendall Smith • GamecockCentral
Staff Writer
@SmithKendall__

Collyn Taylor and Kendall Smith give a rundown of South Carolina's 20-17 week two road victory over ECU.

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}