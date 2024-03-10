Who: #1 South Carolina (31-0, 16-0) vs #8 LSU (28-4, 13-3) Greenville, SC. Time/TV: 3:00pm on ESPN. The SEC Championship will be sandwiched between the ACC and PAC 12 finals today. The ACC final starts at 1:00. Line: SC -10.5. Total 151.5 per FanDuel. History: LSU leads the all-time series 22-19, but the Gamecocks have won 15 straight in against the Tigers. South Carolina has won both prior meeting in the SEC Tournament. Under Dawn Staley, Carolina is 16-5 against the Tigers. Staley is 3-0 against Kim Mulkey as the coach of the Tigers and 4-2 against Mulkey all-time while at South Carolina. Last Meeting: January 25, 2024, Carolina 76-70 in one of the best games of the season. With the outcome very much in doubt LSU star Angel Reese fouled out with 4:02 remaining in the game. South Carolina used Reese's absence to go on an 11-3 run to close the game. Chloe Kitts led the Gamecocks with 14 points and Bree Hall made two big 3-pointers down the stretch as Carolina escaped Baton Rouge with a hard fought win.

How'd They Get Here

Advertisement

LSU absolutely hammered Auburn from the opening tip on Friday and cruised to a 30-point win. The Tigers were pushed in yesterday's semifinal by Ole Miss. The Rebels were down only two points in the fourth quarter but they could never draw even. The Bayou Bengals won that 75-67. The win was costly for LSU. The Tigers 6th-women Last-Tear Poa had been starting in the SEC Tournament with SEC Freshman of the Year Mikaylah Williams sidelined with an ankle injury. Depth was already a concern for the Tigers as they usually only have a seven player rotation. Late in the fourth quarter, Poa hit her head on the court and was taken to the emergency room. She appears to avoided any serious injury but she will be out today with a concussion (at least one would have to think). Kim Mulkey may elect to play Williams today, but Mulkey knows she is going to need Williams for an NCAA Tournament run. In addition, Angel Reese is banged up. She rolled an ankle during the win against Auburn. It didn't stop her playing 35 minutes and scoring 21 points against Ole Miss. Playing her third game in three games could take its' toll. South Carolina was sluggish in an 11-point win over Texas A&M on Friday. Carolina played well on Saturday for 1.5 quarters but they were on the ropes for the remaining 2.5. Saturday's game against Tennessee was the closest the Gamecocks have come to losing all season. It took a Kamilla Cardoso 3-pointer banking in as time expired for the Gamecocks to advance. It was the first 3-point make for Cardoso's career.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LQU1JTExBLiBGUkVBS0lORy4gQ0FSRE9TTyEhISA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vS3hWNDBPc25oZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0t4VjQw T3NuaGU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU291dGggQ2Fyb2xpbmEgV29tZW4mIzM5 O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEdhbWVjb2NrV0JCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dhbWVjb2NrV0JCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY2NjEwNzY3NTAy MDQxMjAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Thoughts on the Championship

LSU has played better than Carolina in Greenville. They've also played better the last several weeks of the regular season. The psychology of both teams entering today will something to keep an eye on. This game for the SEC Tournament Championship but both teams have larger goals in the next tournament. Both teams seeds are likely set. South Carolina can lose today and will still be the #1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. LSU also appears to be locked into a #2 seed, they could maybe get to the #1 line if Texas loses somewhere in the Big 12 Tournament. South Carolina, Iowa (assuming they win the Big Ten), and Stanford appear locked in as one seeds. LSU's weak non-conference schedule hurt them last year in terns of their seed. Their non-conference schedule wasn't much stronger this season. Will Kim Mulkey risk playing Williams? She didn't play yesterday after Poa's injury. One would think she's not going to risk setting her ankle injury back today with 11-12 days off before the NCAA starts. Angel Reese is going to play, but she's not 100% either dealing with her own ankle injury. A Reese at 80% is still pretty damn good. Many people have mentioned that losing a game might not be a bad thing for the Gamecocks entering mid-March. Everyone recalls Kentucky upsetting the Gamecocks in the SEC finals in 2022, everyone also recall Carolina winning their next six games. Yesterday's close call with Tennessee might have gotten the same message across. This team can be beat when they don't play well. In the locker room after the game, emotions were mixed. The team was excited by the buzzer beater finish, but they seemed angry that the game came down to one shot after having a 23-point lead in the first half. The Gamecocks are healthier and deeper than LSU. This is the type of event that they are made for with a 10-player rotation. Despite the depth advantage, Carolina has to shoot the three. They were only 4-15 against Tennessee. Te-Hina Paopao and Bree Hall hit the clutch threes in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback in Baton Rouge. Hall is 2-6 from three this weekend and Paopao is 3-8. LSU is shooting 9-21 from three in the tournament thus far. Final thought is that this is good matchup for Kitts. She can't bang with Reese and Morrow down low, but neither are able to step out and guard her on from the midrange. She was able to hit the midrange jumper during the regular season meeting, if Morrow has step out on her, she can get draw some fouls. LSU has no margin of error if one of their starters gets in foul trouble. The Gamecocks needs to be aggressive.

Prediction