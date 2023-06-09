The Supers: Florida Preview
Who: #15 South Carolina 42-19 vs. #2 Florida 48-15. Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville, Florida.
Time/TV: Friday 6:00 pm, Saturday 3:00 pm both games are on ESPN2. If a game three is played the time/TV will be announced. Dave Neal and Chris Burke will be on the call.
Line: Game 1: Florida -155, SC +125. Gamecocks are -140 at 1.5 on the run line.
Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday: James Hicks (R-Jr. RHP) 8-1, 3.61 ERA, 62.1 IP, 14 BB, 54 K .228 OBA vs. Brandon Sproat (Jr. RHP) 7-3, 4.70 ERA, 90.0 IP, 38 BB, 113 K .204 OBA
Saturday: Jack Mahoney (Jr. RHP) 7-3, 4.05 ERA, 80 IP, 25 BB, 80 K, .264 OBA v. Hurston Waldrep (Jr. RHP) 8-3, 4.54 ERA, 85.1 IP, 46 BB, 129 K, .228 OBA
Sunday: TBA v. Jac Caglianone (So. LHP) 4-1, 4.74 ERA, 69 IP, 49 BB, 81 K, .184 OBA
Mark Kingston is going with the hot hand in James Hicks. He pitched well in his last two outings against Georgia and Central Connecticut State. The Gator lineup is obviously more potent than those two. It's going to be interesting to see where Will Sanders pitches. He is Carolina's best arm and has a stellar career against the Gators. He is going to have to pitch meaningful innings this weekend. The best-case scenario would be that Hicks, Chris Veach, and Eli Jones combine to win game one and Sanders can relieve Mahoney with a lead in game two. Florida is going with the same starting rotation they've used most of the season.
History: South Carolina will be making its' 14th super regional appearance in program history, which is the second most in the remaining field behind LSU's 16 appearances and third most amongst all D1 teams. The Gamecocks own an 18-15 all-time record in the super-regional round, winning six super-regionals and losing seven. Carolina has twice faced SEC opponents in the super-regional round, losing on both occasions at Georgia in 2007 and at Arkansas in 2018. Carolina's last super regional round win came in 2012 against future-SEC foe Oklahoma.
Under legendary coach Ray Tanner, the Gamecocks made the super regional round ten times. Carolina has since gone back twice under Chad Holbrook and Mark Kingston. The Gamecocks are seeking their 12th trip to the College World Series, which would tie them for 11th all-time, with rivals Clemson, Mississippi State, and Florida. The Gamecocks have played the Gators three times in the NCAA Tournament, all in Omaha, and have won all three meetings. Carolina holds a 54-51 series advantage against the Gators. This will be USC's second trip to Condron Family Ballpark. Florida took two of three from the Gamecocks in the final series of the 2022 regular season.
Carolina is 140-71 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.
Last Meeting: All Gamecocks. In the pinnacle of the 2023 regular season, South Carolina swept the Gators out of Founders Park by a combined score of 25-10.
Weather: Don't be surprised if Friday's game is affected by the weather. The forecast calls for a 64% chance of thunderstorms at first pitch. Weathermen in central Florida have a really easy job in the summertime. From June through September, the forecast is hot with a 30%-40% chance of a thunderstorm. Same for Saturday. Mid-to-upper 80s and 87 at first pitch with a 35% chance of a t-storm. On Sunday the chance of thunderstorms increases to above 50%.
How Florida Got Here
The Gators won the Gainesville Regional by winning three games in two days after falling to Texas Tech on Saturday night. Florida defeated UConn, 8-2, on Sunday morning and beat Texas Tech by scores of 7-1 and 6-0 to advance to the Super Regionals. Jac Caglianone was the Gainesville Regional Most Valuable Player and one of six Gators on the All-Regional team.
Last Time Out
Kevin O'Sullivan's Gators were really good then and they are good now. Here is our preview of the regular season series and the post-series wrap. If you've been following along all season, you are pretty familiar with these two teams. We wanted to take a look at how the stars of each team played against each other. Florida was without their closer Brandon Neely and Carolina was without third baseman Talmadge LeCroy in the first series. The way the series went, Neely likely would have been a non-factor.
Carolina:
Ethan Petry: 5-11, four strikeouts and three walks. Two home runs and eight RBIs. Petry scored two runs.
Braylen Wimmer: 2-10, three walks and three strikeouts. A home run and three RBIs. Wimmer also scored four runs.
Cole Messina: 3-14, four strikeouts no walks. One homer and four RBIs. Messina scored two runs.
You'd expect to see bigger numbers from Messina and Wimmer considering the Gamecocks swept. It was really a team effort, in the series finale Dylan Brewer was 4-5 with three runs scored. In that same game, Jonathan French went 1-2 with two walks, a run scored, and an RBI. In the opening run-rule win, the Gamecocks walked nine times as a unit and Michael Braswell was 3-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Will Sanders: If baseball doesn't work out, Sanders should get invited to join the cast of Swamp People. He has been dominant against the Gators in his career. He has 29 strikeouts in 18 career inning. In the April series, he struck out ten in six innings. He walked three and gave up only two earned runs.
Jack Mahoney: Jack was good against Florida but not his best. He pitched five innings and allowed two runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out three.
James Hicks: Hicks pitched three innings in relief in the series finale, innings 6-8. He walked a batter in the 6th and 7th but allowed no runs. Florida got to him in the 8th scoring two runs on three hits.
Florida:
Wyatt Langford: Carolina did about as well as you can do here. Langford went 2-11 with three strikeouts and two walks. He has no RBIs and only scored one run.
Jac Caglianone: The two-way star was roughed up on the mound. He pitched three innings and allowed four runs while walking six. At the plate, he went 3-11. He couldn’t touch Sanders, striking out three times. He did hit a towering homer off of Mahoney in game two. He has two RBIs and two runs scored on the weekend. He has 31 home runs on the season.
Josh Rivera: The Florida shortstop was 2-10 in April with one RBI. He struck out and walked one time a piece.
Brandon Sproat: Sproat wasn't great but he wasn't the reason the Gamecocks run-ruled Florida. He threw 5.2 innings and allowed four runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Hurston Waldrep: The projected 1-2 round MLB pick pitched six innings and struck out 10 while allowing three walks and five runs on six hits. All of the runs came off of Petry and Messina's homers.
The Spurrier Big Game Curse
Ever since Steve Spurrier's Gamecocks rolled into the Swamp behind Marcus Lattimore and disposed of his alma mater with the SEC East on the line in 2010, the Gamecocks have owned the Gators when it mattered.
2011-2012- South Carolina and Ray Tanner defeat Florida three times in the College World Series, and twice in the 2011 Championship series.
2017- Frank Martin's Gamecocks pull away late from the Gators in Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
2023- ????