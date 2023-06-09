Who: #15 South Carolina 42-19 vs. #2 Florida 48-15. Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville, Florida.

Time/TV: Friday 6:00 pm, Saturday 3:00 pm both games are on ESPN2. If a game three is played the time/TV will be announced. Dave Neal and Chris Burke will be on the call.

Line: Game 1: Florida -155, SC +125. Gamecocks are -140 at 1.5 on the run line.

Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday: James Hicks (R-Jr. RHP) 8-1, 3.61 ERA, 62.1 IP, 14 BB, 54 K .228 OBA vs. Brandon Sproat (Jr. RHP) 7-3, 4.70 ERA, 90.0 IP, 38 BB, 113 K .204 OBA

Saturday: Jack Mahoney (Jr. RHP) 7-3, 4.05 ERA, 80 IP, 25 BB, 80 K, .264 OBA v. Hurston Waldrep (Jr. RHP) 8-3, 4.54 ERA, 85.1 IP, 46 BB, 129 K, .228 OBA

Sunday: TBA v. Jac Caglianone (So. LHP) 4-1, 4.74 ERA, 69 IP, 49 BB, 81 K, .184 OBA

Mark Kingston is going with the hot hand in James Hicks. He pitched well in his last two outings against Georgia and Central Connecticut State. The Gator lineup is obviously more potent than those two. It's going to be interesting to see where Will Sanders pitches. He is Carolina's best arm and has a stellar career against the Gators. He is going to have to pitch meaningful innings this weekend. The best-case scenario would be that Hicks, Chris Veach, and Eli Jones combine to win game one and Sanders can relieve Mahoney with a lead in game two. Florida is going with the same starting rotation they've used most of the season.

History: South Carolina will be making its' 14th super regional appearance in program history, which is the second most in the remaining field behind LSU's 16 appearances and third most amongst all D1 teams. The Gamecocks own an 18-15 all-time record in the super-regional round, winning six super-regionals and losing seven. Carolina has twice faced SEC opponents in the super-regional round, losing on both occasions at Georgia in 2007 and at Arkansas in 2018. Carolina's last super regional round win came in 2012 against future-SEC foe Oklahoma.

Under legendary coach Ray Tanner, the Gamecocks made the super regional round ten times. Carolina has since gone back twice under Chad Holbrook and Mark Kingston. The Gamecocks are seeking their 12th trip to the College World Series, which would tie them for 11th all-time, with rivals Clemson, Mississippi State, and Florida. The Gamecocks have played the Gators three times in the NCAA Tournament, all in Omaha, and have won all three meetings. Carolina holds a 54-51 series advantage against the Gators. This will be USC's second trip to Condron Family Ballpark. Florida took two of three from the Gamecocks in the final series of the 2022 regular season.

Carolina is 140-71 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

Last Meeting: All Gamecocks. In the pinnacle of the 2023 regular season, South Carolina swept the Gators out of Founders Park by a combined score of 25-10.

Weather: Don't be surprised if Friday's game is affected by the weather. The forecast calls for a 64% chance of thunderstorms at first pitch. Weathermen in central Florida have a really easy job in the summertime. From June through September, the forecast is hot with a 30%-40% chance of a thunderstorm. Same for Saturday. Mid-to-upper 80s and 87 at first pitch with a 35% chance of a t-storm. On Sunday the chance of thunderstorms increases to above 50%.