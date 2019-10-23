Seven games into his tenure as the Gamecocks’ running back room it seems like his vision’s played out so far.

When Thomas Brown was hired in January, some of the first things he said about the group he was inheriting was he wanted a two-back system and he wanted more production out of a talented group of backs.

“Coach Brown, he’s hard on us,” Mon Denson said. “He wants us to be a physical runner. He wants us to run angry and that’s what we want to do.”

Led by Tavien Feaster and Rico Dowdle, the Gamecocks garner the SEC’s fifth-best rushing attack, averaging 193.5 yards per game behind Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn and Missouri.

In six games against FBS opponents, the Gamecocks are averaging 4.2 yards per carry and rushing for 147.5 yards per game. They’ve only had one game under 100 yards on the ground this season and have eclipsed 200 yards twice, including last week against Florida.

There seems to be a commitment more to running the ball this year, averaging 34.8 attempts on the ground per game against Power 5 opponents this year, which is up from the same point last season.

“Just focusing on finishing and getting all the layups,” Denson said. “If we break, make sure we finish our runs; make sure we finish on contact, run through contact. That’s something he’s big on. He takes it and treats practice like it’s a game. It’s something we all have to be ready for.”

He’s primarily used a two-back system with Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster shouldering the load, although it looks like it’ll be Feaster and Dowdle this weekend with Dowdle’s status still unclear with a knee sprain.

Feaster currently leads the team, on pace for 865 yards on 140 carries while Dowdle, even if he doesn’t play this weekend and comes back for Vanderbilt, is still on pace for 729 yards on 122 carries.

If it holds up, it’d be the first time since 2000 the Gamecocks had two backs over 720 yards and the second time they’ve had two running backs with at least 120 carries in the same time frame with the last time coming in 2002 (Corey Jenkins and Andrew Pinnock).

Feaster’s projected 865 yards would be the most by a Gamecock running back since Mike Davis’s 982 in 2014. His 175 yards against Florida were the most against an SEC team since Davis in 2014 as well.

“There's no doubt, he's a very talented guy and Mon is as well,” Muschamp said of Feaster. “So when you have depth in a position like that, as a coach it makes you feel good to know that you're going to have quality production at the position, regardless of who's in the game. And certainly we had that at that position.”

A lot of the production has been because the Gamecocks’ offensive line is arguably the most productive it’s been in the run game since Muschamp took over with a good mix of veterans—Donell Stanley and Sadarius Hutcherson—and young talent: Jovaughn Gwyn, Jordan Rhodes and Jaylen Nichols or Dylan Wonnum.



In seven games, the running grade from Pro Football Focus is 89.3, the best grade in the SEC.

“Any time you do a running scheme, it’s about like mindset,” Donell Stanley said. “We have a good mindset running, and we usually perform well. We know we have to be physical so we know where we’re going to start.”