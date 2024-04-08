CLEVELAND — Te-Hina Paopao, smiling at a podium with a distinct, unmistakable, “I just won a National Championship” look on her face, said what everyone has danced around for awhile.

"She's [Dawn Staley] very humble so she won't say it," Paopao said. "But I'm going say it's a dynasty, for sure."

The 2023-24 South Carolina women’s basketball was perfect. Is perfect. Will always be perfect. It was a 38-0 campaign, just the 10th undefeated season in the sport’s history and fifth program to pull it off. It crescendoed into what felt like a prize fight, but more resembled a coronation for most of the fourth quarter.

After falling behind 13-2 off the opening tip, South Carolina outscored Iowa 85-62 the rest of the way to clinch the third National Championship in program history. Close in terms of the final score, 87-75, and within five points in the fourth quarter. But these now immortal Gamecocks methodically, efficiently squeezed life out of Iowa with the same recipe they used all season. Quick guard play, forceful inside play and wave after wave of bench depth to demoralize an increasingly exhausted opponent with a 37-0 advantage in bench points.

"To have a roster that goes nine, 10 deep is -- it's a privilege," Staley said. "But it has to be developed slowly and the right way. Like, there's a lot of trust that has to be built because there's some games that some of them won't play a whole lot, especially the people that's coming off the bench."

Not even the outer-worldly Caitlin Clark, who scored 18 points in the first quarter and just 12 the rest of the night against Raven Johnson’s stingy, revenge-driven defense, could crack the formula for beating this group.

In every way, this was the perfect ending. A narrative arc which would follow any screenwriter’s trope. Last year’s perception-altering, tears-filled loss to Iowa in Dallas flipped around into a vision of Staley outstretching her arms through a sea of garnet and black confetti after beating the same opponent.

Even for Staley, with two National Championships, three Olympic gold medals and a basketball legacy firmly intact regardless of Sunday’s outcome, this one was a little too much to hold the emotions in.

"it was emotional for me because of how it ended last year," Staley said. "And I was emotional at the beginning of the game because I didn't want what happened last year to happen this year. So I was handling things in real time, not afterwards."

This burden comes out of the ashes of 2023, but in the same vein it enabes the reality of this particular championship hits even harder.

One championship is a dream season. Two is sustainability. Three is unquestioned greatness, a catapult into the thinnest realms of this sport.

Tennessee, UConn, Stanford, Baylor, South Carolina. Those are the only programs with three championships. Just the through decades of women’s basketball, even through peaks and valleys and everything else which runs around a collegiate sports program.

Nobody would ever debate the greatest programs in women’s basketball history without including those. It would be an absurd notion.

And now, if it was not true already, it is impossible to even have the discussion without South Carolina.

"When I first got here that's all I wanted to do," MiLaysia Fulwiley said. "I think we're the first team in South Carolina history to be undefeated and win a championship. That's crazy; that's insane. I'm just proud of us."

Once and for all, these Gamecocks slammed the door on questions. If a team which lost all five starters, including the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft, relied heavily on a collection of underclassmen who sparsely played last season and re-worked its styleof play on the fy can go 38-0 and win the National Championship, what is impossible?

South Carolina has earned the right to enter every season, every circumstance and every situation expecting to win. It has officially reached measuring stick status not just for the SEC, but the entire country.

"It means a lot to make history," Raven Johnson said. "Especially with a young group. You guys just don't know what this team goes through, what this team does. It's daycare, yeah, it is daycare. But at the same time, when we step on the court, we're ready to play."

Dynasties hold weight and carry stories as names and faces change. It is the model of excellence, when a kid can become a teenager or a parent can become a grandparent and the same name holds up. It has been a dozen initial sine that first NCAA Tournament appearanc under Staley, nine since the first Final Four and seven since that first glass ceiling-shattering National Championship.

South Carolina is still here.

A’ja Wilson, Laeticia Amihere, Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston — among several others — all showed up in Cleveland Sunday to see South Carolina bring this home.Players from previous banner nights returning to see more, carrying forward the identity of a powerhouse. Without doubt, Kamilla Cardoso, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Tessa Johnson and the rest of these Gamecocks will be back in Columbia for years and decades to come to see more of these moments — of which you can certainly expect to see.

It was built long before this tournament, completely cemented in Cleveland. Undisputed, total finality. No unexpected losses throughout the year, no lucky draws on the bracket or avenues to run and hide.

They met their ultimate nemesis head on, and blasted it.

This is, for as long as they are still rolling the basketballs out and lacing the sneakers up on courts across this country, a legendary program. A dynasty. One which a decade ago had never been to a Final Four, and is now in the pantheon of greatness.

This group did that, in a season where every narrative was reminding them how close they were to doing it last year.

"It's heavy," Staley said. "You carry the burden of every single one of your players, all the coaches and staff members that put so much into our team. And it's a heavy load to be undefeated, to finish the job."

Burdens and all, they changed the program forever.

