The Verdict: It's time for Carolina fans to believe

This week’s verdict: it’s time for Carolina fans to believe in this program.

When God promised the Israelites the Promise Land, many of the Israelites didn’t trust God to provide and they ultimately disobeyed His word. Simply put, they thought they knew better. As punishment for their disobedience, the Israelites wandered in the wilderness for 40 years before Joshua was able to lead them into the Promise Land.

Gamecock Football has wandered in the wilderness for decades now. Like the Israelites, there were moments of happiness and glory, but for the most part, Gamecock Football has been years and years of heartache and pain. Every Israelite from that original generation died -- except Caleb and Joshua (the two who believed) -- before they could enter the Promise Land because they did not trust God.

Obviously, the comparison I am trying to make here has to be tastefully and carefully done. I of course am not comparing the woes of Gamecock Football to the wandering of the Israelite people. And I am certainly not saying God is punishing Carolina for sins committed. The struggles of Gamecock Football have been man-made. And the repercussions of Carolina’s shortcomings have been a few tears shed and a couple of wasted afternoons.

But Shane Beamer right now is on a very important mission. He not only is trying to fix the culture in the locker room, he is also trying to change the culture of this fanbase. A fanbase that has been beaten down and broken for decades now. A fanbase that assumes the worst. A fanbase that expects Carolina to fail.

That same fanbase was faced with horrible news yesterday that Luke Doty had severely injured his foot and that he was inevitably going to miss a portion of the season.

Of course, the reaction was dramatic and extreme on social media and on message boards. Some fans said the season was a wash. Some fans started minimizing Luke Doty’s role in the offense to try and feel better about the unfortunate news. Even others started questioning if the Gamecocks really were cursed.

A Clemson fan I follow on twitter even tweeted out that Carolina had to be the unluckiest football program in the country.

And there is of course reason to think that.

Jake Bentley was lost for the season with a broken foot in 2019. Marshawn Lloyd missed the entire 2020 season with a knee injury. Key players seemed to always get hurt at the worst time and Carolina always seemed to lose a game they shouldn’t lose (see: Navy 1984, Auburn 2011, Tennessee 2013, etc).

The Gamecocks seemed cursed.

My favorite sports documentary film is HBO’s The Ghosts of Flatbush. It was a two-hour piece about the Brooklyn Dodgers of the 1940s and 1950s. The entire film is incredible, and it gives an insight into the borough of Brooklyn and the team they loved that most people alive today know very little about.

One of the most interesting parts, however, was how the fanbase interacted and thought of the team. No fanbase loved and supported their team like the Brooklyn Dodger faithful. But at the same time, they often called their team “The Brooklyn Bums.” The fans knew they would never win the World Series because “the bums” would choke. They went to games, they rallied behind the team, and at one-point local churches even included first baseman Gil Hodges on their prayer lists when he was going through a historic slump. But they still considered their team to be bums.

That is Gamecock Football. No, the fanbase doesn’t call their own players bums, but most fans expect the worst to happen. Yesterday a buddy texted me after the news broke and said, “if you never have expectations, you can never be hurt.” That is where Gamecock fans are right now. Don’t expect anything good to happen because when it inevitably all goes to hell, you can’t be hurt.

Last night, Shane Beamer took another step in his quest to change the mindset of this Gamecock program.

But last night’s rant/speech/plea was not directed at the players as much as it was directed at the fans.

“I know there was a lot of doom and gloom,” Beamer said, “I saw and heard a lot about the hopes of our season hinged on the results of an MRI and frankly, that’s bullcrap.”



