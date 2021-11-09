The Verdict: Missouri is another test for Carolina’s Offense

Starting in August and running throughout the season, I will be writing a weekly column called The Verdict - presented by the Goings Law Firm . And much like a jury, I will try to base my findings and opinions on facts. But unlike a jury, I want to hear from the gallery, both what I got right and what I got wrong.

This week’s Verdict is in: Missouri is another test for Carolina’s Offense

I wrote last week that the Carolina-Florida game would be decided by the end of the first quarter. And while it really took the first two quarters to decide that game, it was clear by halftime that Carolina was the better team.

Notice I did not say the more talented team. While I have waited to see this Carolina team finally flash on the field, and while I (like many of you) knew this roster had some talent, I would be kidding myself if I said Carolina had a more talented team than Florida. Despite Dan Mullen’s recent recruiting failures, the Florida Gators are still the Florida Gators.

The most talented team doesn’t always win. Which is why I am cautious as we head into this Missouri game.

Missouri is not as talented as Carolina. They do not recruit at the same level as the Gamecocks.

And unfortunately for Missouri, that lack of recruiting prowess has manifested itself on the field this season. Missouri is not a good football team. Let me be more specific, Missouri is not a good defensive football team. Let me be even more specific, Missouri is statistically the worst defensive football team in the SEC.

The Tigers give up 271 yards per game on the ground. The Tigers surrender just under 37 points per game. In week three against Southeast Missouri State, the Tigers gave up 28 points. They gave up 35 points to North Texas. They gave up 28 dadgum points to Vanderbilt. (Yes, Carolina gave up 20 points to Vanderbilt, but I’m on a roll here.)

But Missouri’s spirits, at least from this outsider’s perspective, remain high. Most certainly due (at least in part) to a sleepy noon start in Athens, Missouri played the Bulldogs tough for a quarter. And afterwards in his post-game press conference, there was no bad-mouthing and there was no long face for head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Additionally, Missouri fans seem to be pleased with the Tigers’ efforts against Georgia. Overall, this doesn’t look or smell like the situation currently unfolding in Gainesville.

Missouri has not quit. They are just bad.

But as already discussed, the more talented team does not always win. Carolina must show up to this game focused on the task at hand. Which sounds obvious, right? Well, maybe not. Many in this fanbase have already looked past Missouri. Yes, you read that correctly. I talked to one on the phone on Sunday. I talked to another in passing on Monday. All it took was one blowout victory and some Carolina fans seem to have forgotten the A&M game and the Tennessee game and the Vanderbilt game.

This football team cannot afford to look past Missouri. Not because Missouri scares me. They don’t. Instead, because Carolina has a chance to go on the road (Gamecocks are 1-3 on the road this season) and impose their will on another Southeastern Conference member. A Carolina team that took care of business in the other Columbia would do wonders for this roster and coaching staff.

As already noted, Missouri’s run defense is the worst in the SEC. Nothing would be a better step in the maturation and development of this offensive line than if they were able to do to Missouri what they did to Florida. Nothing would give this running back group more confidence heading into the final two games of the season than to allow them to get down field and run hard.

What we saw against the Florida Gators was an offense that fundamentally had changed. Two weeks ago, I said that Marcus Satterfield either needed to be fired or that significant changes needed to be done.

Significant changes were made over the bye week. Some changes included better communication by the offensive line (see: Eric Douglas not snapping the ball until all calls were finished), more emphasis on gap and counter run schemes with heavy tight end and fullback involvement, and the debut of a quarterback who is a gunslinger (something I have wanted this offense to have since before the season started).

But significant changes are not always tangible or documented. Significant changes can come from a renewed mindset following an old friend telling you that while you need to get your act together, he still believes in you.

What I saw against the Gators was an offense that was willing to take strategic risks. Take the first offensive play of the game for the Gamecocks.

Carolina was aggressive. Marcus Satterfield called a flea flicker. But he was also strategic.

Instead of having Josh Vann run a deep, vertical route, Satterfield had Vann run a 15 yard out-route that was completed for a first down. Why? Because if my butt knew Carolina needed to throw haymakers to open the game against Florida, then Florida’s coaching staff surely knew it. And lo and behold, Florida had a safety over top in coverage who did not bite on the run fake. Satterfield knew that Florida would be ready for a trick play to open the game, so he schemed two intermediate routes that could be completed safely.

Filmmaker James Cameron said it best when he said, “failure is an option, but fear is not.” Jason Brown encapsulated and delivered Marcus Satterfield’s vision for last Saturday night. Brown pushed the ball down the field, he took shots, he ran the ball when he needed to, he avoided pressure, and he took some risks.

Carolina’s offense is not talented enough to avoid failure. There are times this offense could play well and still come up short. Knowing that, this offensive staff must not fear making mistakes. They have made plenty. But from what I saw against Florida, it looks like this offensive staff, and specifically Marcus Satterfield, is prepared to keep fighting and keep taking risks.

Missouri is not going to roll over for the Gamecocks, which makes this weekend’s game a fantastic opportunity for this offense to continue to grow and gain confidence. Eventually, this offense will fail again, but in the meantime, here’s to Marcus Satterfield and this staff not allowing fear to be an option.