The Verdict: This team will not cower to Clemson

Starting in August and running throughout the season, I will be writing a weekly column called The Verdict - presented by the Goings Law Firm . And much like a jury, I will try to base my findings and opinions on facts. But unlike a jury, I want to hear from the gallery, both what I got right and what I got wrong.

But in every jury trial – whether criminal or civil – there is no mistaking that the jury, and only the jury, is the finder of all facts.

In South Carolina, the verdict is published by the Clerk of Court. In other words, when a jury has reached a verdict, the Clerk of Court, not a member of the jury, announces the verdict to the courtroom.

This week’s Verdict is in: this team will not cower to Clemson.

What a difference a week can make.

Following the Missouri shellacking, my confidence had started to wain in this Carolina team.

Think about the journey this Carolina football program has been through since the hiring of Shane Beamer. During the winter months, Carolina was exposed to an entirely different strength and conditioning staff. Luke Day, Byron Jerideau, Chip Morton, and Mitch Okey were charged with not only making this team physically stronger, but mentally tougher, as well. The offseason months were dedicated to having this team “struggle well.” To enjoy the process of getting better. To not let failure get in the way of growing. To not let being sore and tired deter them from fighting and battling.

Then this program headed into spring practice. Player after player discussed at length how this was the toughest spring practice they had ever been through. Then there were summer workouts, and stadium runs, and gasping for air in the Columbia heat. Then there was August training camp.

Then there was barely surviving a road game against East Carolina. Then there was getting whipped by Georgia. Then there was the heartbreak against Kentucky. Then there was the humiliating first half in Knoxville. Then there was the come-from-behind thriller against Vanderbilt. Then there was possibly the worst loss in Gamecock history against A&M. Then there was the astounding upset of Florida.

And then there was a letdown loss to Missouri.

It was as disappointing a second half of football I have ever watched. As noted in last week’s Verdict, Carolina’s offensive and defensive lines were whipped. Heading into the Auburn game, I was concerned this Carolina team was too emotionally and physically exhausted to play at a high level. And could you blame them? Look at everything I just listed. This team would have every right to say, “you know what, this was a good first year for Shane Beamer, but we are running on fumes.”

And then Auburn jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Carolina teams of the recent past might have given up at that very moment. But they didn’t. They scratched, and clawed, and fought their way to an upset victory over an Auburn team that just a few weeks earlier was mentioned as a potential darkhorse to win the SEC West.

Carolina’s win over Auburn was a massive victory for two main reasons. First, as discussed by Gene Chizik on SEC Network, this victory will be a cornerstone feature of the Shane Beamer recruiting and rebuild blueprint. Beamer can now point to a bowl game berth and to victories over Florida and Auburn and tell recruits, “I did this with Will Muschamp’s guys, imagine what I can do with you on this team.” (Beamer would surely be more tactful in how he stated that, and Will Muschamp’s issues weren’t exactly recruiting, but I digress.)

But Carolina’s win over Auburn was also imperative for the remainder of the season. Carolina now has an extra few weeks of practices where this staff can coach-up younger, less experienced players while also having a chance to ensure Carolina had a winning season in year one under Beamer. And it also gave this team belief that they have the physical and mental strength needed to compete with Clemson and finish the regular season on a high note.

But over everything else, it also took a lot of pressure off the Clemson game. Carolina is now playing with house money. If Carolina loses, the Gamecocks are still bowl eligible. If Carolina loses, the Gamecocks have still exceeded the national media’s expectations. If Carolina loses, the Gamecocks have still shattered Vegas’s expected 3.5 wins this season. And if Carolina loses to the double-digit favorited Clemson Tigers, not a single dang (reasonable) Carolina fan is going to be calling for Shane Beamer’s head.

That said, if Carolina finds a way to win this football game, Shane Beamer will have built himself years of good grace within this fanbase and within the athletic department. When Tommy Bowden was fired in the middle of the 2008 season, Clemson had not won an ACC Title since 1991. Since 1992, in those 16.5 seasons, Clemson had won roughly 58% of its games. When Will Muschamp was fired in the middle of the 2020 season, Carolina had won roughly 58% of its games in the previous 16.5 seasons.

Despite what some Clemson fans would tell you, most people outside the Upstate of South Carolina thought very little of Clemson football when Dabo Swinney took over the program. Nobody in 2008 looked at Clemson and said, “well, they won the National Title in 1981, so despite the recent two decades of football, this is still a prestigious football program.” Instead, the narrative regarding Clemson football was that it was a program with a loyal fanbase, with the resources needed to win football games, yet talent that was often squandered away.

Sound familiar?

So how was Dabo able to jumpstart the Clemson football program? He was able to jumpstart the Clemson football program because, in part, he beat Carolina in 2008. That win alone did very little in Dabo’s rebuild, but what it did was give Athletic Director Terry Don Phillips faith in Dabo to build his program, despite losing the next five games to Carolina. If Clemson had lost to Carolina in 2008, I highly doubt Dabo would have made it to that 2011 ACC Title season.

As already discussed, it’s not a necessity for Beamer to beat Clemson this weekend. But a win over Clemson would most certainly build enough good grace within this fanbase to support Beamer for years to come.

So how can Carolina pull off the upset? We must take a page out of the Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier’s playbook and take shots to the endzone from outside the red zone. Clemson has the 14th nationally ranked run defense and the 2nd nationally ranked red zone defense. If Carolina has any shot at scoring points, it will have to be through taking shots to the endzone.

Defensively, Carolina will have to pressure DJ Uiagalelei and win on the line of scrimmage. Clemson’s offensive line is not much better than Florida’s or Missouri’s or Auburn’s, despite their impressive performance against Wake Forest.

It will instead come down to whether Carolina’s defensive line shows up and plays to their capabilities. If that is the case, the game will rest on the shoulders of Uiagalelei. Williams-Brice will be the toughest environment Uiagalelei has played in. It will be imperative that Carolina keeps this crowd in the game deep in the second half. If that happens, I like Carolina’s chances at forcing a timely mistake by Uiagalelei.

I don’t know if Carolina will beat Clemson. And despite my strong feelings, I also don’t know if a loss to Clemson will be as insignificant as I made it out to be. But I do know this: it will be fun to be in a rocking Williams-Brice Stadium watching a team that will not quit and will not cower to Clemson.