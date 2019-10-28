Most of the time, though, those teams don’t have a highly sought after recruit sitting directly behind the bench watching. That is what happened with Jermaine Couisnard during a crazy 48-hour visit that set in motion him ultimately becoming a Gamecock.

In college basketball, there’s bound to be a slip up every now and again; a game where every cosmic force aligns in the perfect storm and a team gets beat by 20-plus points. It happens to almost every team at least once a season.

“We brought him in on a visit for the Missouri game,” Frank Martin said. “We got destroyed. Missouri came in and did whatever they wanted with us. He’s right behind the bench. The game ends, and I’m not worried about recruiting during the game. The game ends, I walk into the locker room and I see him. I went to deal with you guys and talk about what a great performance we just put on. I leave the room and I say, ‘Chuck, we just messed this up,’ and he said, ‘Nah, we’re going to be OK.’ About a week later, I get a phone call and it’s Jermaine saying, ‘Coach, I’m in.’ I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ He believed in us. He loved the fact we believed in him.”

This was an all-important visit for the Gamecocks as they brought in one of their biggest targets for the 2018 class.

The Gamecocks felt like they were in a good position with him but needed the visit to go well to feel really confident about their shot at landing a player who averaged almost 30 points his senior year of high school.

They didn’t get their wish on the visit part. Couisnard came in with the Gamecocks fresh off a trip to the Final Four the season prior but caught them at a bad time that point in the year with two guards—Kory Holden and Hassani Gravett—injured and not playing.

He watched a South Carolina team lose to a NCAA-Tournament Missouri team 79-68 with the Tigers leading by as many as 21 points in the second half.

But some of the misfortunes didn’t stop at the game, as they continued to snowball around them, almost literally.

Couisnard was coming up from his prep school in Florida, and when he landed in Columbia the high on game day was 35 degrees with snow flurries over the course of the weekend, which really didn’t reinforce what assistant coach Chuck Martin had been telling Couisnard about Columbia during the recruitment.

“We talked about how the weather’s great in South Carolina and that particular weekend it snowed. It was flakes—it wasn’t like Chicago—but it was cold,” he said. “Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong. We were down 20 or 25 and lost by 22 or 23. It wasn’t a good visit. We’re like, ‘OK, we’re probably not going to get that kid.’ He went back home and felt really good about it. A few days later, a week later, he committed. The visit itself? His flight was delayed; his flight didn’t get in until midnight. They were supposed to come in at the same time. Then the arena was empty because it was a weather watch so no one came out. Ironically, and it was funny, but they’re from Chicago and they’re like, ‘This is it? This is the big storm? This is OK then.’ It was an interesting 48 hours.”

Couisnard, who played a year of postgraduate basketball in Florida but is originally from Chicago, still laughs about coming in and watching the town handle a smattering of snow compared to what he was used to growing up.

“It was kind of funny,” he said. “Where I’m from, we have snowstorms all the time. This was like a little bit of snow that fell on the ground. If we had that, we’d probably be happy.”

And, in retrospect, he and the rest of the Gamecock staff can laugh about the visit in its totality because it all worked out in the end.



Couisnard left Columbia and was sold, bad game and bad weather aside, publicly committing to the program a little over three weeks later to become the first commitment in the 2018 class.

A big reason? Frank Martin and the Gamecocks’ belief in him through the entire process.

“I really didn’t take any other visits,” Couisnard said. “I just felt Frank was the coach I needed and he was going to keep me on the right path.”