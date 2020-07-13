There's plenty to watch and think about as they start coming back, and we take a look at those here.

It's the first time the group's been back on campus since March when the Coronavirus pandemic canceled the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

Men's basketball players are expected to return back to campus this week in preparations for offseason workouts to begin July 20.

Like football did in June, it's now basketball's turn to start welcoming back its players.

AJ Lawson's looming decision

As it stands Monday morning, Lawson hasn't made an official decision about what his NBA but it's one of the biggest storylines of the offseason as the Gamecocks start coming back on campus.

Lawson is still in the draft and was meeting with teams as early as last month while going through the process. He's expected back in Columbia this week but figuring out his next move will be one of the more important things the Gamecocks need to do.

If he comes back, it's an obvious boost to what can be a deep, talented roster next season. He has until Aug. 3 to decide.

Freshmen body development

At this point in the summer, the Gamecock newcomers would be on campus for about a month now, four weeks into the strength and conditioning program. Now that they're coming in a month later, it'll be interesting to track if there's any impact at all on strength and conditioning, especially the freshmen.

The Gamecocks will have plenty of time to try and reshape the bodies of their two incoming freshmen—Patrick Iriel and Ja'Von Benson—but coming back a month later does give them less than normal times to have strength and conditioning work.

Time will tell exactly how the strength and conditioning program is impacted next season; the good news for South Carolina, though, is every other team is in the same boat.

Starting five competition heating up

The good news for the Gamecocks is if AJ Lawson returns they're bringing back four of their five starter from an 18-win team last season, but that doesn't mean starting roles are set.

They still need to replace Maik Kotsar at the center position—Alanzo Frink and Wildens Leveque should compete for that spot—but Jermaine Couisnard could move off the ball to a shooting guard role, which would open up the point guard spot.

There are a few options there—Lawson, Trae Hannibal, Seventh Woods—and those competitions will start once teams are back on campus next week.

How will positive tests be handled?

We wrote this when the football team was coming back on campus, and it holds true for hoops coming back this month. The university is taking every protocol possible to keep things as safe as possible for players, but the question still remains how it will be treated.

Basketball is a little different because it has fewer players than football, which has over 100, which could mean if one player gets it he won't have the potential to spreading it to hundreds of other people.

How any positive tests are handled will be interesting to watch, but Ray Tanner said on 107.5 FM last week South Carolina's testing numbers were really positive so far.

Will Bailey's impact on the guards

Bailey is the latest addition to the staff, coming on this month after Perry Clark retired. He has a reputation as a developer who gets the most out of guards, and that should help tremendously with a very talented group of players.

The returns on Bailey's development won't be noticed until the season starts, and could be longer than that, but getting him on campus to work with guys like Couisnard, Lawson, Woods, Hannibal and TJ Moss.