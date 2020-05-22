Thomas spent the better part of the last season battling an infection that almost ended his South Carolina career and put a big dent in any professional aspirations.

Keir Thomas doesn’t see it right now, but in a few years he might look back and realize how lucky he really was.

“It was pretty serious; I had a real bad infection,” he said this spring. “They didn’t really know what it was at first and just put me on the strongest antibiotic. It worked.”

Also see: National expert weighs in on JUCO signees

Weeks before he was scheduled to start his senior season at South Carolina, Thomas found out he needed surgery on his ankle, only to contract two different infections in his ankle that put the possibility of playing last season on the shelf almost all year.

After his surgery he was relegated to bed rest for about a week and that’s when the weight loss started. He dropped about 20 pounds, down to 255 at his lowest.

“It was real frustrating. Some people tell me I don’t know how serious it is and I’m going to look back on it a couple years from now and say I’ve been through a lot,” he said. “I’m just happy to have the support and the training staff we have to help me.”

Thomas spent nine games maneuvering on the Gamecock sidelines on a scooter, waiting until the App State and Texas A&M to get any kind of playing time, picking up four total tackles, one for loss, in two games.

“I started to feel better later in the season,” Thomas said. “I played in the App State game a little bit but was still banged up a little bit."

Also see: National scouting director scouts South Carolina's 2020 class

Because he played in fewer than four games, he still had his redshirt year available and now he’ll have one final season of eligibility at South Carolina and is expected to be a big piece of the team’s defensive line.



“With the addition of Keir coming back, that really helps us,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “That gives us a guy who’s played multiple spots on the D-line and a guy who has leadership abilities. He’s doing a really good job of that.”

Before his injury, Thomas played in 35 games over three seasons with 106 total tackles, 13 for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

He’s been productive at two different spots on the line, starting his career at defensive end out of necessity before bouncing back into defensive tackle where he’ll play this season.

“You know, Keir's a disruptive guy,” Will Muschamp said. “He's been a guy that gets a lot of vertical penetration, we're going to play to his strengths. But he's been a very productive player for us.”

Also see: PFF breakdown: tight ends

In reality, getting Thomas a redshirt year might have been a blessing for South Carolina, who loses two starters in Javon Kinlaw and Kobe Smith and will get to pair Thomas with a host of young talent that includes Zacch Pickens, Rick Sandidge and others.

“I’m glad he stayed. I was really nervous if he was going to stay or go because he’s really good,” Pickens said. “I’ve been trying to stick with him and get some pointers to up my game like him.”

Thomas was fully healthy this spring, getting up to 272 pounds at the start of spring practice, even admitting he missed practice and is ready for the real thing.

Soon, he’ll get the chance to lace up again, 100 percent healthy and the old man of the group and thankful he’s through the worst part of his college career.

“How strong I was mentally,” he said of what he learned. “I had guys on the team come and just be there with me. It was good. I learned a lot about myself.”