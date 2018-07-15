GamecockCentral.com

Sindarius Thornwell may not be playing in this year's SC Pro-Am but his impact on the annual event isn't diminishing.

The former Gamecock great and LA Clipper will be a coach for one of the Pro-Am's teams, according to rosters the event announced Sunday night.

Also see: Insider scoop on Cam Smith, Warren McClendon

Thornwell, who just finished up with his appearance in the NBA Summer League, will coach the team sponsored by Leevy's. He will coach current Gamecock guard Hassani Gravett and signee Alanzo Frink that are also on Leevy's team.

Along with Frink and Gravett more Gamecocks—past and present—will be competing as well.

All of the team's 2018 class will participate along with every returning scholarship player of last year's team but Felipe Haase, who competed in the event last year.

Dominique Archie, who played 98 career games at South Carolina averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game will also be participating. Archie is currently playing for Pallacanestro Varese in Italy.

Also see: Which targets is South Carolina battling Georgia for?

Frank Booker and Wes Myers, guards who played one season as grad transfers, will also participate.

The annual event starts Sunday, July 22 and will go through July 29 with a championship games. All the games are held at Heathwood Hall and are free and open to the public.

View the list of all the participants and their teams for this year's Pro-Am below.

Also see: Insider notes on a big 2020 baseball commit

Bernie's Chicken

Nathan Nelson, walk-on

Pasco

Jason Cudd

Keyshawn Bryant

Leevy's

Hassani Gravett

Alanzo Frink

Knights Concrete

TJ Moss

Dominique Archie

Tre Campbell

Bakari Sellers All-Stars

Chris Silva

AJ Lawson

Wes Myers

Jets

Jair Bolden

Frank Booker

Maik Kotsar