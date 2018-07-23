GamecockCentral.com

As they jogged down the court, both smiled in one of the rare moments these two teammates and Gamecock greats get to spend together at the SC Pro-Am, which started Sunday night.

He went up, throwing the ball at the hoop only to see it get rejected by his former teammate PJ Dozier, who came flying into the lane and swatted the ball to the team benches.

Sindarius Thornwell sat at the top of the key, waiting for his moment to strike Sunday night. He saw his opportunity, taking the ball right and into the lane, blowing past every defender in his way to the rim.

“It means a lot,” Thornwell said about playing in the Pro-Am. “It’s about playing at home in front of my family and friends. We’re out here having fun. It’s always a good time to get out here and spend time around each other. We both have long seasons and travel a lot and it’s hard to catch up with one another. Coming out here and playing that game is that time.”

Thornwell and Dozier were both key pieces to South Carolina’s 2017 NCAA Tournament team, leading the Gamecocks all way to the program’s first-ever Final Four.

Both signed professional with Thornwell getting drafted in the second round by the Clippers and played in 73 games last season with 17 starts. He averaged 3.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.

He admitted to struggling with his confidence, which affected his consistency but seems to be putting it all together coming into year two.

In this year’s NBA Summer League he averaged 14.4 points per game and shot 31.6 percent from three.

“I feel like I did everything the Clippers asked of me and wanted to see of me,” he said. “I feel like I showed everything they wanted to do.”

Dozier’s career path has been a little more up-and-down, though. Declaring for the draft after his sophomore year, he went undrafted and ultimately signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He spent the majority of his games in the G League, averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over 43 games. He did play two games with the Thunder in the NBA, averaging 1.5 minutes per game, something he only dreamed of as a kid.

“I first walked in to the locker room and my locker was in between Melo and Paul George,” Dozier said. “I’m like, ‘Oh man this is a little intimidating.’ It’s amazing to see my name in the locker room along with those guys and the players I looked up to.”

After averaging 11 points and shooting 52 percent in the Summer League this year, Dozier will return to the Thunder with the hopes of seeing more time in the NBA.

“I’m still working on it,” he said. “I’m taking it day by day. They have a lot to handle right now so I’m just trying to stay steady, keep my head on right and take it one day at a time.”

This season would have been Dozier’s senior year at South Carolina if he had not declared after two seasons, likely holding down starting point guard status for the last three years.

Growing up in Columbia, he still spends the majority of his off time in town and around the program and says he doesn’t feel sad about leaving early.

“I don’t regret anything,” he said. “I definitely miss it. I love those guys; I’m up there and I feel like I’m there more than I’m actually at home. I miss it but there are no regrets.”