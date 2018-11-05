Three thoughts on the South Carolina Gamecocks program through eight games of the 2018 season.

Back on pace?

The 2018 South Carolina (5-3, 4-3 SEC) season has not quite lived up to its massive expectations, but believe it or not, all of a sudden the Gamecocks sit right on pace to potentially match their win total of last season, despite playing a more difficult schedule.

Winning eight regular season games - and then adding a ninth with a bowl win - will still prove difficult, but it's not impossible. To this point, the Gamecocks have lost to three of the same teams they lost to last year: Georgia, Kentucky and Texas A&M. Substitute Coastal Carolina for N.C. State last year and Ole Miss for Arkansas then add in the wins over Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tennessee for the second straight year, and the Gamecocks are right on the same pace.

The only difference? Carolina faced a struggling Florida team at home last season, but will go on the road this year to face a 6-3 Gators squad that's favored by a touchdown. But even that game seems much more winnable now than it did even a couple of weeks ago as there are rumors of locker room issues and the Gators were trashed 38-17 at home this past week.

Would the South Carolina fan base be happy with eight regular season wins (assuming victories over Chattanooga and Akron)? Considering how the season started, it would have to be a success.

Carolina offense making progress?

South Carolina's offense in the first year under offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon has been up and down with the Gamecocks putting up big numbers against some of the lesser defenses they've faced and struggling against the upper tier units, but there are still signs of progress.

Now through their eighth game, the unit has started to climb in the SEC ranks in several statistical categories. Some of that is certainly from the boost received by the big numbers the Gamecocks put up against the league's worst defense in Ole Miss. But it's also worth pointing out that Carolina doesn't have the luxury of counting an extra out-of-conference game in its stats right now like some of the other teams in the conference.

Carolina now ranks fifth in the SEC with 31.0 points per game and seventh with 413.8 yards per game. Break that down to just conference opponents and Carolina is third in the SEC with 28.4 points per game and fourth with 393.3 yards per game.

Time to appreciate Deebo even more

I know everyone cheering for and covering Deebo Samuel has a healthy appreciation for Samuel's big-play ability, but have we all taken the time to consider just how good Samuel is as a kickoff returner?

As Samuel earns his third career SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honor today, let's assess where he stands in conference history.

With his 90-yard kickoff return for touchdown against Ole Miss on Saturday, Samuel's now four kickoff returns for touchdown ties him for the SEC lead in career returns for scores.

Only five other players have accomplished the feat (Samuel is now tied for 17th in NCAA history).

Let's put that in further perspective. Samuel's four returns for TD have come in just 35 career returns (!!).

Evan Berry's came in 53 returns. Brandon Boykin had 110 career opportunities. Andre Debose returned 79 career kicks (including a kickoff return for TD against the Gamecocks). Willie Gault had 78 chances and Felix Jones had 62 career returns, all according to sports-reference.com.

Is Deebo Samuel the best kickoff returner in SEC history? In terms of the rate in which he produces touchdowns from that portion of the game, there's a strong case to be made.