GamecockCentral.com

Deebo Samuel earned three selections to the coaches' All-SEC team and is joined by Zack Bailey and Joseph Charlton.

The postseason awards continue to roll in for two Gamecocks with another one earning his first award this season.

Samuel earned first-team all-purpose player, first-team return specialist and second-team receiver after a solid senior season that ended Monday when he announced he would not play in the Gamecocks' bowl game.

Bailey and Charlton earned second-team honors at guard and punter, respectively.

He finished with 882 yards, just over 100 yards away from becoming the first 1,000-yard receiver since 2014.

He finished averaging 123.2 all-purpose yards and had 13 touchdowns this season, including one on a kickoff return to start the game against Ole Miss.

For Bailey, he started every game his senior season on an offensive line that gave up just 20 sacks and averaged 440.2 yards of total offense a game. Bailey won't play in the team's bowl game after breaking his leg in Saturday's regular season finale against Akron.

Charlton is having the best season of any punter ever at South Carolina, on pace to set the school record averaging 44.8 yards per punt. Of his 43 punts, 13 went for at least 50 yards with 16 downed inside the 20-yard line.

The five selections are tied with Missouri for the most selections by a team this season, behind only Alabama's 12 and Georgia's seven selections.

The Gamecocks (7-5) will play Virginia (7-5) in this year's Belk Bowl (noon/ABC). View the full All-SEC teams here.