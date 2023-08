Below are three possible scenarios that could play out in 2023.

1) THE DEs HAVE MORE PRODUCTION IN 2023 THAN 2022.

The defensive ends produced 6.5 sacks in 2022. That simply will not cut it for a defense in the SEC. Pass rush is a critical component in slowing offenses and the Gamecocks must produce more pressure this coming season. With the addition of Syracuse transfer Jatius Geer, the return of Jordan Strachan, and the development of Bryan Thomas, Carolina should have a solid pass rush coming off the edge.



2) BRYAN THOMAS BECOMES A HOUSEHOLD NAME BY THE TIME HE GRADUATES.

Looking a little further out than just the 2023 season on this one. The true sophomore has a chance to become a terror on passing downs. Somewhat undersized at 6’2” 232lbs, Thomas uses every bit of his frame in a physical fashion to cause issues for opposing linemen. He has become much more explosive and will see plenty of snaps in 2023.



3) TYREEK JOHNSON AND JATIUS GEER SPLIT SNAPS EVENLY.

Johnson and Geer have received rave reviews this offseason. It is now or never for Johnson as he is a redshirt senior and has expiring eligibility. Geer will be playing in a more natural position than where he was slotted in the Syracuse defense. Both players will be counted on to hold the edge and create pressure in the backfield. They may not have as recognizable names as their predecessors, but their combined production may prove to be better.