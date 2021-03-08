The South Carolina football program is tentatively scheduled to start spring practice on March 20, which means the kickoff of the Shane Beamer era is less than two weeks away.

While an exact schedule is not yet known, Beamer said last month that the Gamecocks would plan to start the 20th and finish up with the Garnet and Black spring game on April 24.

With a new head coach and a coaching staff that's nearly entirely new, there's no shortage of storylines to keep an eye on going into the spring, but we'll try to cut it down to just three with these thoughts on the Gamecocks offense and what we at Gamecock Central will be paying close attention to for the next couple of months.