South Carolina men's basketball took the court against a live opponent for the first time in the Lamont Paris era on Wednesday night at Colonial Life Arena, taking on Division II school Mars Hill in an exhibition game. The Gamecocks came away with a 80-41 victory. Four different players scored in double figures, led by 16 points from Meechie Johnson. A hot start shooting from beyond the arc helped South Carolina build up an early lead, as the Gamecocks knocked down four of their first seven attempts from 3-point range to build up a quick lead. "One of the last things I said before we went out on the court for the first half was, 'you have to estbalish who you are, how you're going to play, what you're going to be about,'" Paris said. "I thought we did a good job overall of establishing who we're going to be. I thought it was a first step. Again, it's not done after today. I don't think anyone is going to say these guys are going to score 80 and give up 41, but I do think we laid a very good preliminary foundation as to what it's going to look like for us." Here are three thoughts from the exhibition game before the team opens its regular season on Tuesday at home against South Carolina State.

Meechie Johnson's aggression

If this first installment of the Paris era is going to turn into prosperous one, a lot of it will have to flow through Johnson, the transfer point guard from Ohio State. His assist numbers will not reflect the way he moved the ball due to the collective shooting struggles for South Carolina, but most of the open looks the offense did manage to carve out were a result of his aggression to open up passing lanes. There were times the aggression turned into a little bit too much though, mainly with his shot selection. There were a few points where possessions bogged down and his secondary option was to launch a 3-ball, as he did on the final possession of the first half and again after Mars Hill sniffed out a halfcourt set on an early second half trip. "Sometimes that's going to be what's available," Paris said about Johnson's deep shooting. "I'm just a guy, honestly, that if you've proven that you can do something, then why wouldn't I have you doing that in the game? I just think it makes sense. That's a shot that he can make, so certainly he is allowed to shoot that shot."



Turnover Woes

South Carolina set the pace all night, but it never fully managed to pull away from Mars Hill on the scoreboard until the final 10 minutes of play. Largely, the Gamecocks could not get out of their own way with turnovers. It was not a case of one player trying to do too much or a consistent defensive plan from Mars Hill that was causing problems, but rather a string of inconsistent possessions and a lack of cohesion on offense at times. On the night South Carolina turned the ball over 11 times. GG Jackson turned the ball over four times, and nine different players committed at least one turnover. It was a little bit of everything, from sloppy passes to offensive fouls and some miscommunication on a young team. The positive news is things did look better in the second half; South Carolina only had five of its 14 turnovers after halftime. "Hopefully the turnover situation wasn't characteristic of what we're going to be as players," Paris said. "We had a lot in the first half, especially."



Chico Carter Jr.'s active night