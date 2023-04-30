In a season full of unlikely moments, the most impossible of all lifted South Carolina in the series finale against Auburn.

Hitting just .130 on the season with no home runs in his college career, true freshman Will Tippett was down to his last strike in the seventh inning against Auburn reliever Tanner Bauman.The Gamecocks were trailing 6-5 with two runners on base and one out, trying to complete a rally after falling behind 4-0 in the first inning.

The reserve infielder has struggled mightily ever since becoming the everyday second baseman when Will McGillis went down with a wrist injury, and was just 1-for-8 at the plate with three strikeouts on the weekend.

One mighty swing and 399 feet later, he had his first career home run and the Gamecocks had their first lead of the weekend.

Chris Veach’s herculean relief effort stranded six Auburn runners in the seventh and eighth, Nick Proctor shut the door in the ninth and South Carolina salvaged a win out of the weekend with an 8-7 victory.

“I just wanted to help my guys out any way I could,” Tippett said. “I got my barrel out, and the ball connected. I knew it right off the bat. I pointed at [Braylen] Wimmer because he kind of said that I was probably going to hit a grand slam or a three-run homer or a two-run bomb.”

Auburn (25-18-1, 9-12 SEC) teed off on Matthew Becker early, hitting three home runs and scoring five times in the first two innings. It was the third consecutive day South Carolina’s (35-8, 14-6 SEC) starter allowed a new career-high in earned runs, as Becker’s five followed the eight Will Sanders surrendered Friday and the six Auburn put up on Jack Mahoney Saturday.

But Becker settled in and retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced, muscling his way through five innings to keep the bullpen in good shape going to the late innings. The Gamecock offense put two runs back on the board in the first and had a chance for more in the bottom of the third with two on and two out for Caleb Denny, but he was rung up on a close 3-2 check swing.

Mark Kingston — with frustration boiling over from a series loss teetering on the edge of a sweep — erupted. He argued that there should have been a pitch clock violation on Auburn pitcher Parker Carlson before the 3-2 delivery, and was quickly ejected. More than a minute later he finally retreated to the dugout and gave way to Monte Lee for the rest of the afternoon, Kingston’s second ejection of the season.

“The clock was clearly on zero and it wasn’t called,” Kingston said. “I can’t say a whole lot more than that. I think I was ejected not for what I said, but because I was in the vicinity of the umpire trying to get an explanation, trying to see if we could get some help from some of the other umpires.”

Michael Braswell’s two-run single cut the deficit to 5-4 one inning later, and a Carson Hornung sacrifice fly tied the game up for the briefest of moments before Bryson Ware greeted Eli Jones with a lead-off home run in the sixth inning.

It was Auburn’s ninth home run of the weekend and moved it within touching distance of a sweep, with outs running out for the Gamecocks. South Carolina stranded two more runners in the sixth inning, bringing its weekend total to 27. The Tigers loaded the bases in the seventh inning with one out against Veach, but a strikeout and a groundout shifted the momentum back into the home dugout and kept the deficit at one.

Close enough for Tippett’s thunderous swat to give the Gamecocks their first and only lead of the weekend, a swing that signified the fortitude of this team.

No Wimmer, No Talmadge LeCroy, no Braylen Wimmer, no Noah Hall and no remaining opportunity to win the series, but also no way the Gamecocks were going to back down.

And through 26 innings of a weekend lacking a signature defensive moment, the Gamecocks’ replacement backstop saved the best for last. With the tying run on first base and one out in the ninth inning, Jonathan French took Proctor’s first pitch, fired a snap throw down to first base and picked off Auburn pinch runner Josh Hall to erase the baserunner.

Another player hastily thrown into a role — French only caught the last two games of the series after Wimmer’s injury forced Cole Messina to play third base — and another crucial play.

“Sometimes you just have to find a way to win anyway,” Kingston said. “The character and the grit of this team cannot be questioned, it just cannot.”

