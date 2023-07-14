The Mississippi State Bulldogs are one of only three SEC schools that the Gamecocks hold a series edge against. (Vandy and Kentucky are the others). South Carolina is 9-7 against their former SEC West cross division rival. The Gamecocks have dominated the series in the 21st Century, losing only once, (the last meeting in 2016), to the Bulldogs. USC has won six of seven meeting since 2000. These two programs met every year 1992-2002 before the SEC altered the conference scheduled from the old 5-2-1 format. This series produced one of the most storied wins in program history, a true game of national significance, and one of South Carolina’s greatest upsets. Relive the top 5 wins with us below.

#5: 2013- 34-16. Dak’s Very Bad Day

This wasn’t a particularly great game, South Carolina dominated on the scoreboard after the Bulldogs took an early 7-0 first quarter lead. Yet Carolina was out-gained and could only muster 12 first downs. Connor Shaw passed for four touchdowns, Mike Davis moved past 1,000 yards this season with a 128 performance, and the 14th-ranked Gamecocks got five turnovers to defeat Mississippi State 34-16 for Carolina’s school-record tying 15th straight home victory. Shaq Roland had two catches, both went for touchdowns. But the story of this game was the Gamecock defense turning over future Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott four times, intercepting him three times. T.J. Holloman, Skai Moore and Chaz Elder would all intercept the future Cowboy star. It wasn’t pretty but it kept the win Gamecocks alive in the SEC and improved them to 7-2 on the year.

#4: 1992- 21-6. Gamecocks Earn First SEC Win in Upset Fashion

This game makes the list much like most lists of your favorite TV show episodes include the pilot. This was Carolina's pilot SEC win. At the time, Gamecock football was coming off a 3-6-2 finish in 1991, they entered this game 0-5 on the season and the players attempted a coup d'etat against head coach Sparky Woods. A mullet sporting Freshman would enter Gamecock lore on that afternoon in front of just 55,000 fans and prove that Carolina could compete against the big boys of the league. Steve Taneyhill would go on to lead the Gamecocks to wins in four of their last five games, with the only loss being in the Swamp to a far superior Steve Spurrier led Florida Gator team. The Bulldogs entered Williams-Brice at #15 in the nation. On the second play of the game Taneyhill hit Toby Cates for a 35-yard completion to get into MSU territory, that play was followed by a Brandon Bennett 20-yard run. Four plays later, Taneyhill found sophomore receiver Asim Penny for a ten yard touchdown pass. The Gamecock defense forced a three and out and the offense went to work again. Don Chaney picked up 15 yards on a reverse and then Taneyhill found tight end Boomer Foster for 26 yards. Brandon Bennett picked up 12 more yards to get to the Bulldog two, then on the next play scored he found paydirt. Taneyhill and Cates connected again for a two point conversion and it was 14-0 before MSU realized before the 2001 smoke cleared. Brandon Bennett picked up 129 yards rushing on the day. State only rushed for 96 yards. Rob DeBoer also had 107 yards on the ground. With the way the Carolina defense played, Taneyhill iced the game when he hit Chaney on a 43-yard touchdown to extend the Gamecock lead to 21-6 and cap off all scoring. Taneyhill only completed seven passes, but an SEC legend was born on that day.

#3: 2011- 14-12. Gamecocks Lose Lattimore but Win Rock Fight in Starkville.

This game was a struggle from the opening kick. Neither team could manage much offense. Connor Shaw was making his first road start after the dismissal of Stephen Garcia less than two weeks prior. The Gamecocks would lose Marcus Lattimore to the first of two devastating knee injuries in this game. Shaw wasn’t vintage Shaw yet, but he showed flashes late with a 12-play 79-yard drive that ended with him finding fellow legend Alshon Jeffrey on a 3rd and 4 from the Bulldog four yard line for the go ahead, game winning touchdown. Somehow Jeffrey caught the ball despite his helmet being torn off by a State defender. In typical SEC official fashion, a slack jawed back judge watched it happen and did nothing. Luckily it didn’t matter. Jeffrey only had five catches for 24 yards in the contest but he made the biggest play of the game. Somehow or another Connor found Alshon on the jump ball," Spurrier said. "We had been trying to get the jump ball thrown all day and he finally threw it perfect." After the Jeffrey touchdown catch, State still had time. The Bulldogs were driving late in the game, but Tyler Russell’s pass was intercepted by D.J. Swearinger with 1:45 remaining. From that point, the Gamecocks were able to run out the clock, and Shaw ran out the back of the end zone on the final play for a Mississippi State safety. Spurrier said it "wasn't a real pretty game for us," but it didn't make a road SEC win any less sweet.“

#2: 2001- 16-14. Gamecocks Win First College Football Game After 9/11.

This was one of Gamecock great Phil Petty's worst games in the Garnet and Black and no one cared. Just nine days earlier was 9/11. America was reeling and needed a distraction. Americans were glued to their TV for information on the attacks and the inevitable war that was to come. A war that would not end until 2021. Keep in mind this was a matchup of Top 20 programs in a time period before the NFL had taken over Thursday nights. The country was ready to lose itself for three hours in an old fashioned college football slugfest. After a stirring and moving pregame, perfectly executed by MSU, it was finally time for a major football game for the first time in 10 days. South Carolina would emerge victorious 16-14 in a "classic" Holtz-Jackie Sherrill game. Petty was 7-14 with only 60 yards passing. Holtz went into full Notre Dame/Tony Rice mode and turned large chunks of the game over to USC backup QB, and future NFL linebacker Corey Jenkins. Gamecock fullback Andrew Pinnock rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown, Carolina's only of the game. It would be all Gamecock kicker Daniel Weaver from there, as he made one field goal in the second and two in the third quarter for the only scoring in those periods.Weaver's 28 yarder with 22 seconds left in the third quarter pushed the lead to 16-7. Mississippi State added a late touchdown to cut the lead the 16-14, but the Gamecocks recovered the ensuing onside kick and took a knee for a hard fought win. "I think it was important for America to see a football game because football is America's sport. It is not played anywhere else in the world. They got to see a good, competitive game tonight." - Lou Holtz.

#1: 2000- 23-19. The Fade

"I can throw the fade coach" - Erik Kimrey The Gamecocks had arrived under Lou Holtz and were finally ready to compete in the SEC. This game came two weeks after South Carolina's shocking upset of Georgia and only three weeks after ending a 21-game losing streak. Phil Petty had gone down with an ankle injury the play before "The Fade." Kimrey stepped in and made the throw of his life to former Berea Bulldog Jermaine Kelly. Kelly was the only Gamecock that Joe Lee Dunn's Bulldog defense couldn't contain that day finishing with nine catches for 123 yards and the aforementioned TD. Carolina could get nothing on the ground. Petty threw for 305 yards in 3.5 quarters of play, including a 58-yard touchdown to Corey Alexander. After The Fade, the two teams had an exchange of punts, but Bulldog returner Dicenzo Miller was stripped by Sheldon Brown and recovered by Gamecock DE John Stamper. The turnover resulted in another Reid Bethea field goal for a 23-19 lead. MSU's final possession ended with USC DB Kevin House intercepting a pass in the end zone and preserving one of those wins that gets its' own name in Gamecock Football history.