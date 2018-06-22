GamecockCentral.com

Frank Martin and his staff offered Hannibal on an unofficial visit in mid-May with the three-star guard’s commitment coming two weeks later.

Trae Hannibal didn’t wait long after picking up an offer from South Carolina to act on it.

“I told my mom that I was ready to commit before I was offered,” Hannibal said. “I was kind of looking forward to the offer. I told them once I got the offer I was going to commit.”

Also see: Latest recruiting scoop for some big football targets

After his commitment, it didn’t take him long for his hair to reflect his college decision either. He died the top of his hair a shade of red, keeping the rest black to match his future school’s standard color scheme.

But the Gamecocks didn’t offer him because of his hair-dying skills. Hannibal is a natural scorer and defender, putting up 32 points in a game Tuesday in Phenom Hoop’s Summer Jam.

Listed as a combo guard, Hannibal has a knack for scoring the ball but still takes pride in point guard and facilitating ability.

“I love being the one,” Hannibal said. “Me playing the one is great because I get to get my other teammates involved.”

Also see: Baseball team scoop, more on the Gamecocks landing a big drafted signee

Now Hannibal, the first in-state guard to commit to Martin since PJ Dozier in 2015, becomes the face of South Carolina’s 2019 recruiting class as the lone player in there for the time being.

Growing up in Hartsville, Hannibal and his family have been in South Carolina’s shadow for as long as he can remember.

His dad, Edward Wilson, lives in Columbia and all of his family lives in the state excluding a couple uncles to live North Carolina. It was that family aspect that ultimately helped sell Hannibal on the Gamecocks.

“They’re big on family,” Wilson “Family will be the biggest part of it. From what I’ve seen, Frank really loves his guys. He may get on them, but at the end of the day he loves them.”

Also see: How will the new redshirt rule help the Gamecocks in 2018?

After his senior season with the Red Foxes, Hannibal will get to continue to play in front of his family at home with everyone being able to travel to Columbia like they’ve been doing for years already.

But Wilson’s excited about Hannibal going to South Carolina for another reason as well.

“The biggest thing is education…his major is business and South Carolina has a great business program,” Wilson said. “Just being in-state and doing what you love while being educated and coming away with a degree, it’s always great.”