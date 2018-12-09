Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 13:40:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Traevon Kenion counting down the days until he enrolls at South Carolina

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral.com
@WesMitchellGC
Football/Recruiting Insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Gamecocks tight end commit Traevon Kenion is literally counting down the day until he enrolls at South Carolina.

"It's a month and one day," Kenion said. "I'm counting down the days. I'm ready to step up to the plate and do what I've got to do to bring us a natty, so that's the plan."

X0rjivwo6wkd6vvcem5y
Traevon Kenion’s Twitter
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}