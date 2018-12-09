Traevon Kenion counting down the days until he enrolls at South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Gamecocks tight end commit Traevon Kenion is literally counting down the day until he enrolls at South Carolina.
"It's a month and one day," Kenion said. "I'm counting down the days. I'm ready to step up to the plate and do what I've got to do to bring us a natty, so that's the plan."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news