There are just a handful—all of which are transfers at the moment—who heard Beamer’s South Carolina pitch over the last few months, and Wednesday they gave a little insight into what it’s like to be recruited by South Carolina now.

Right now on the Gamecocks’ roster, there aren’t many players who were recruiting to come to South Carolina by Shane Beamer and his newly assembled staff.

“Coach Beamer and them are great. The staff’s great. Coach Beamer is a really personable coach. He does care about what we do on the field but he also cares about us as people and not about what we can do for him,” Jordan Strachan said. “That was a big thing for me. There are a lot of people who don’t really care about the players as much as what we can do for them. That stood out to me.”

Since taking over in December, Beamer has landed eight transfers with seven of those already on campus.

Those were some of the first who were reached out to by Beamer and his staff in December before the spring semester started and got to hear the staff’s pitches before really anyone else.

“I talked with my family,” David Spaulding said. “When we looked over it, when you come here as an athlete and as a person everything is here that you need as far as football and school. They care about you. Beamer’s a down to earth person. You can’t ask for anything more.”

It was tricky for Beamer and his staff without having a chance to get any of the Gamecocks’ targets on campus for a visit because of the recruiting dead period.

They had to rely on the pitches told to players and any connections their targets had on the current roster.

“It wasn’t like he could come talk to me or see him. MarShawn (Lloyd) is a big plan for that. He was like, ‘Bro we need linebackers. Try to hit the portal and I’ll see if I could make something happen.’ I took a leap of faith. I went into the portal,” Debo Williams said. “The first day I didn’t hear from anybody and I’m thinking they could take the offer back on me and I’m about to be in a hole now. The next day comes and they were over me trying to get my information. They definitely showed love. I went into the portal on a Monday and was in South Carolina on Friday. There were no games being played.”

Beamer had relationships with a few other players on the roster from his stops other places, most recently Jaheim Bell and Alex Huntley who were recruited some by him at Oklahoma before ultimately committing to South Carolina.

There are also a handful of prospects arriving over the next few months before training camp begins. Most of those were recruited solely by South Carolina.

Regardless of the pitch, Beamer was looking for players who not only could help win football games this year but ones who were grateful of the opportunity to play football at South Carolina.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” Williams said. “I wanted to come in here and rock out and have y’all see who I was. If there’s anyone else who comes in behind, another linebacker, they’re like, ‘Yo, you have to play like Debo, Debo Williams.’ I want to lead my own path.”