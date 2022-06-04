Trending 2024 Georgia RB Jayden Scott takes unofficial to South Carolina

Jayden Scott, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound Class of 2024 athlete from Stockbridge, Georgia, was in Columbia Thursday for an unofficial visit to South Carolina. On the trip, Scott said he had the opportunity to visit the 110,000 square foot, $42 million Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center, the 650 Lincoln Street apartments housing the football team and other student-athletes, and the Horseshoe at the heart of campus. Scott spoke with Gamecocks’ second-year head coach Shane Beamer, running backs coach Montario Hardesty, and several others within the program during his visit, including a few players and team trainers.

Setting The Foundation

The fast-rising RB said that he was very impressed by Hardesty. “I really liked coach. He was very active and stayed on top of me. Hardesty showed great energy during the whole trip. Everything he did felt genuine, and I feel like he really liked me as a player,” Scott recalled. Scott and the Gamecocks' second-year assistant reviewed together in the film room, with Hardesty sharing with he could see Jayden potentially piecing into South Carolina’s offensive system. “We went over a lot of run schemes with zone packages that fit me very well. I feel like I’d have a very good opportunity there, especially considering my vision and ball carrying abilities that could fit in with a lot of the packages that they’ve installed,” he said. The Gamecocks caught the running back with a wide range of offers like Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Louisville, Marshall, Miami, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina, Wake Forest, and Western Kentucky at the right time considering his recent recognition as a top performer at the Rivals Atlanta Camp from May 20-22. At Rivals Camp Atlanta, the student-athlete nicknamed “Duke,” displayed keen quickness, wowing scouts with his ability to change gears with his speed. Scott also put on a clinic against linebackers and defensive backs during route-running drills.



Catching Up With The Boss

While Beamer was out of the office when Scott touched down on campus, he was able to catch up with the Gamecocks’ head coach at the end of his visit in Columbia. Scott’s biggest takeaway about Beamer was his infectious personality. “He was a very genuine guy and showed that he cared,” the student-athlete said. Beamer’s family-first mindset taps into South Carolina’s overall program culture, trickling down from the assistant coaches to the student-athletes and other personnel on the staff, a memo that Scott quickly sensed. “He and the coaching staff are very welcoming. I feel like they’re building something special over there. It’s a brotherhood, and it’s a very loving environment between all the players,” he said. The Gamecocks’ main recruiting pitch? “A welcoming, winning culture,” he said. This pitch wasn’t to be outdone by academics, something that South Carolina sold just as seriously, he said. “They want you to know you’re not alone in college and that they have a lot of help available in the academics department,” he said.



Blazing Fast