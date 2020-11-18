Mike Bobo said on the SEC Teleconference Sherrod Greene, Rosendo Louis Jr. and Xavier Legette all missed Wednesday's practice and haven't practiced all week.

South Carolina is still without three big pieces on the practice field heading into the Missouri game.

Greene played in the team's first game before injuring his hip while Louis Jr. is still recovering from a quad injury. Legette's injury is unspecified but he's been hampered all season with some lingering bang ups.

Bobo also announced on Tuesday Brad Johnson and Aaron Sterling are expected to miss the rest of the season with their injuries.

South Carolina's interim head coach also said there haven't been any other opt outs either outside of the four who initially opted out after Will Muschamp's firing in Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, RJ Roderick and Makius Scott.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to kick off against Missouri at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

