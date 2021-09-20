Troy game time set

South Carolina and Troy will kick off in the middle of the afternoon in week five.

The Gamecocks and Trojans will start at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the SEC Network, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

This season South Carolina is 1-0 in noon games and 1-1 in games kicking off at 7 p.m. or later. The Gamecocks haven't had a midday kickoff yet this year.

Next weekend's game will be the first matchup between the two programs since 2010, a 69-24 South Carolina win. The Gamecocks are a perfect 3-0 all-time against Troy with two of those games double-digit wins.

Before the week five game, the Gamecocks are coming off a loss at Georgia and return home to host Kentucky Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 with the Wildcats coming off a closer-than-expected win over UT-Chattanooga.

Troy is off to a 2-1 start this season; they took care of Southern 55-3 at home, then lost at home 21-13 to Liberty in week two. The Trojans, coming off a road win against Southern Miss (21-9) play at ULM this weekend (8 p.m., ESPN Plus).