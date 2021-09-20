 Troy game time set for South Carolina Gamecocks football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-20 11:46:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Troy game time set

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina and Troy will kick off in the middle of the afternoon in week five.

The Gamecocks and Trojans will start at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the SEC Network, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

This season South Carolina is 1-0 in noon games and 1-1 in games kicking off at 7 p.m. or later. The Gamecocks haven't had a midday kickoff yet this year.

Next weekend's game will be the first matchup between the two programs since 2010, a 69-24 South Carolina win. The Gamecocks are a perfect 3-0 all-time against Troy with two of those games double-digit wins.

Before the week five game, the Gamecocks are coming off a loss at Georgia and return home to host Kentucky Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 with the Wildcats coming off a closer-than-expected win over UT-Chattanooga.

Troy is off to a 2-1 start this season; they took care of Southern 55-3 at home, then lost at home 21-13 to Liberty in week two. The Trojans, coming off a road win against Southern Miss (21-9) play at ULM this weekend (8 p.m., ESPN Plus).

----

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

Photo by Chris Gillespie
Photo by Chris Gillespie
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}