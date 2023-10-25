South Carolina football defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod is no longer with the program, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

The true freshman did not travel with the team to its road game at Missouri last week, the first road game this season where he was not on the trip. On his Sunday night teleconfernece, head coach Shane Beamer called it a "coach's decision" that McLeod did not travel to Columbia.

McLeod was South Carolina's Mr. Football winner for the 2022 high school football season and put pen to paper with the Gamecocks on early signing day last December. He enrolled early and participated in spring football before playing in four games for the program this season. The Camden, S.C. native hahd one tackle and an interception in the week two home opener against Furman and played in 30 snaps across his four appearances.

