GamecockCentral.com

Instead of hitting the road for the first time in a few weeks, South Carolina is staying put before it's first road SEC series.

The Gamecocks' game Tuesday against The Citadel will be played at Founders Park instead of the originally scheduled game in Charleston.

The game was moved to Columbia to avoid thunderstorms projected in the Charleston area Tuesday night.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

In conjunction with the move, the Citadel-South Carolina game scheduled for April 10 at Founders Park will be played in Charleston.

Ticket information

Ticket holders will need to use their April 10th ticket against The Citadel for admission to tomorrow night’s contest at 7 p.m. Fans who cannot make the game can exchange the April 10th game vs. The Citadel for any other game in the SRO Bi-Lo Berm area. Exchanges will be based on availability.