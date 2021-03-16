@GamecockCentral

South Carolina won't be playing a baseball game Tuesday night.

The No. 12/16 Gamecocks' 7 p.m. game against Davidson is postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

They’ll play at 7 p.m. Wednesday now. Will Sanders (2-1, 2.79) is scheduled to start.

South Carolina (11-3) is coming off getting swept this weekend in Texas.

The Gamecocks' next games after Wednesday will be in the SEC with league play starting this weekend. They'll travel to Nashville to play No. 2/2 Vanderbilt (12-2).

The Commodores are coming off taking two out of three against Oklahoma State this weekend and are scheduled to host Belmont Tuesday night.

First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with Saturday's game on the SEC Network at noon and Sunday's game at 2 p.m.