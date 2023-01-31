In a slow-tempo, limited-possession game, the first team to make a run ended up with the momentum.

South Carolina men’s basketball spent most of its first half in a defensive slugfest against Mississippi State with neither team leading by more than four points until the final two minutes of the first half, but the Bulldogs went on a 17-4 run on either side of the half to assume control.

The visitors ran out with an 66-51 win at Colonial Life Arena, snapping their five-game losing streak while handing South Carolina its sixth-consecutive SEC loss as both teams hit the halfway point of the conference schedule.

"I guess I'll be unoriginal and I'll use the 'rock fight' analogy," head coach Lamont Paris said. "They do a good job, they're agressive defensively, they force a lot of turnovers. We turned it over in some situations where I think we were trying to do more than what the situation called for."

Easy points were always going to be at a premium in the match-up between the two teams at the bottom of the SEC scoring charts entering play Tuesday, and Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7 SEC) found them in spades down low. South Carolina (8-14, 1-8 SEC) center Josh Gray spent most of the night battling foul trouble, and it allowed the Bulldogs to run up a sizable advantage inside. MIssissippi State won the paint scoring battle 24-8 in the first half and 42-16 overall.

Shakeel Moore led the Bulldogs with 22 points on 9-of-11 (81.8 percent) shooting, one of three Bulldogs to score in double-figures. But Moore was making as much of a contribution on the game at the other end of the floor, snatching three steals.

It was a theme for the night.

Mississippi State grabbed 11 steals in the game, contributing to the bulk of South Carolina’s 18 turnovers. In particular the Gamecocks fell into a cycle of turnovers and tough looks at the end of the shot clock as the deficit grew and they were forced to press the issue. South Carolina turned the ball over nine times on its first 27 possessions of the second half, killing any chance of a comeback.

With one out of every three possessions ending with Mississippi State leaking out in transition the other way for a large portion of the game, the fastbreak opportunities started piling up. Mississippi State won the category 19-2, nearly accounting for the final margin on the scoreboard.

"Mississippi State was top 10 in the nation for steals, so we knew we were going to have some turnovers," forward GG Jackson said. "But we didn't expect it to be at that rate. We just have to get better and get stronger with the ball."

Jackson and Meechie Johnson paced the Gamecocks in scoring with 15 and 13 points respectively, but they also combined for 12 turnovers.

South Carolina will try to snap its losing streak at home on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks, and for Paris, the key to it might be some of the simplicity he spoke about in his opening statement. Decision-making and offensive processes are still developing with a young team, but those long, drawn out possessions Mississippi State is so good at inducing were killers on Tuesday night.

"We still do try to hit grand slams with nobody on base sometimes and that's not possible," Paris said. "We still have to continue to learn that it's one basket, one point at a time."

On the injury front there was one note from the game. Starting guard Chico Carter Jr. only played 12 minutes and two minutes in the second half after what Paris called a "flare-up" in a tendonitis issue he had been working through in practice recently.

Freshman forward Daniel Hankins-Sanford also was not present due to a family issue.