The Gamecocks after finishing second in the SEC in turnover margin last year have struggled to get the ball off of people with a negative turnover margin through six games.

Last year South Carolina was so proud of its defensive prowess it had shirts made. Players would be routinely seen wearing shirts with “Ball Hawk” emblazoned on it and had a turnover trash can in practice players got to dunk the ball in if they came up with a takeaway.

“We didn’t put the ball in jeopardy as much as we have this year,” Will Muschamp said. “It’s no question it’s very difficult, especially if you’re on the road. That’s just very difficult to overcome against good teams I think that’s a huge point number one in why we are where we are.”

Also see: Shiloh Sanders raves about Gamecock visit

The Gamecocks have forced seven turnovers through six games but have turned it over 10 times, seven of those coming off interceptions.

It’s a far cry from the plus-11 margin the Gamecocks finished with last year. Muschamp said the coaches do a good job of preaching turnovers in practice but team misses Skai Moore and Dante Sawyer, who had a knack for getting the ball off players.

Now the Gamecocks need to have a few other players step up and be opportunistic in games.

“We just have to continue to work at it because we have to create some momentum plays for our team,” Muschamp said.

Also see: More on South Carolina's run game, ranked team struggles

That will be a big focal point for the Gamecocks this week with no game Saturday. South Carolina will practice three times this week—Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday—before starting Tennessee prep Sunday.

In that time Muschamp said the team will work on South Carolina and focus on cleaning up some mistakes that plagued the team through the first six games.

“I think going back and doing some of the simple things better,” he said. “I hate to keep saying it, but I thought we presented ourselves some opportunities in the game that could have swung things our way but didn’t.”

Also see: 2020 quarterback commit enjoys latest Gamecock visit

Other than turnovers, the Gamecocks are going to be working on cleaning some other stuff up, most importantly working on stopping the run; something that the coaches will devote a few different periods to in practice this week.

After that, the team will work on being more efficient in the red zone, coming away with touchdowns instead of field goals.

“Going back to the red zone offensively, we’ve been playing pretty good down there defensively but offensively capitalizing on some red zone opportunities offensively.”

*** Current subscribers: To discuss this story, head over to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board!

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!