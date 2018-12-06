GamecockCentral.com

Both Jaycee Horn and Dylan Wonnum were named to the SEC's All-Freshman team, as voted by the league's coaches.

Two of the biggest young contributors this year were honored Thursday by the SEC.

Horn stepped in and started from day one, picking up 39 tackles and eight pass breakups before an ankle injury sidelined him the final two games of the season. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week once this year after a standout performance in a win over Missouri.



Wonnum, after watching through the first seven games of the year, slid into the starting role the final five games of the year at right tackle. He became the first freshman to start on the offensive line since Mike Matulis, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors after his first start against Tennessee.

They join Deebo Samuel (first-team all-purpose and second team receiver), Zack Bailey (second-team offensive lineman) and Joseph Charlton (second-team punt) as Gamecocks honored by the SEC's coaches.

The Gamecokcs (7-5) play Virginia in the Belk Bowl Dec. 29 at noon on ABC. View the full All-Freshman team here.