Two South Carolina football commits will compete in their future home stadium next weekend for state championships.

Class of 2019 commit and five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens and his T.L. Hanna team defeated Byrnes 57-28 Friday night to advance to the 5A final.

Class of 2020 four-star quarterback Luke Doty and Myrtle Beach defeated Hartsville 52-31 to reach the 4A final.

Facing the lone team to blemish the Seahawks' record this season, Doty scored 7 touchdowns as Myrtle Beach advanced to take on Greer next weekend at Williams-Brice Stadium.

That game is scheduled to kick off next Saturday at noon.

T.L. Hanna will face Dutch Fork at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday at Williams-Brice for the 5A title.