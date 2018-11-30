Two future Gamecocks will compete at Williams-Brice for state titles
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Two South Carolina football commits will compete in their future home stadium next weekend for state championships.
Class of 2019 commit and five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens and his T.L. Hanna team defeated Byrnes 57-28 Friday night to advance to the 5A final.
Class of 2020 four-star quarterback Luke Doty and Myrtle Beach defeated Hartsville 52-31 to reach the 4A final.
Facing the lone team to blemish the Seahawks' record this season, Doty scored 7 touchdowns as Myrtle Beach advanced to take on Greer next weekend at Williams-Brice Stadium.
That game is scheduled to kick off next Saturday at noon.
T.L. Hanna will face Dutch Fork at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday at Williams-Brice for the 5A title.