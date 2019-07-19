SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

As SEC media days wind down, that means it's time to start the preseason polls with two Gamecocks earning preseason All-SEC honors and the Gamecocks predicted to finish fourth in the SEC East by the SEC's media.

Javon Kinlaw earned second team honors while Bryan Edwards was third team with both guys entering their senior seasons.

The Gamecocks were also picked to finish fourth in the SEC behind Georgia, Florida and Missouri with one vote to finish first in the East.

