GamecockCentral.com

Adam Hill and Carlos Cortes are current teammates and Tuesday they were picked by the same team within about 30 picks of each other in the same organization.

After Cortes was picked No. 83 (Round 3) overall by the Mets, New York picked righty pitcher Adam Hill in the fourth round with the No. 110 overall pick.

Cortes hit .260 so far this season with a team-best 15 home runs and Hill, who's been the team's ace the majority of the season, is 7-5 with a 3.99 ERA and a team-leading 98 punch outs.

They join signee Owen White, who was picked No. 55 overall by the Texas Rangers Monday night.

The MLB Draft continues through Wednesday with Rounds 3-10 Tuesday and Rounds 11-40 finishing up Wednesday.