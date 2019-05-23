SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

Just two days after their season ended, the Gamecocks are losing two infielders to transfers.

Both Jacob English and Quinntin Perez are transferring from the program after one season in Columbia.

English, the younger brother of former Gamecock centerfielder Tanner English, played in 14 games as a freshman with two official at-bats while Perez had a slightly bigger role.

Perez played in 25 games as a junior college transfer with 21 starts before injuries hampered him the back half of the season. He'd hit .169/.405/.237 with a home run and five RBI.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 28-28 year where they finished 8-23 in the SEC and lost 8-6 Tuesday night in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

South Carolina currently has 17 committed players in the 2019 class, eight of which are junior college players.