SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

A day after getting snubbed from the AP All-SEC teams, Bryan Edwards finds himself on his first All-SEC team while Javon Kinlaw earned his second all-conference nod in as many days.

Both were named to the All-SEC team as voted on by the league's coaches with Kinlaw a first-team selection and and Edwards landing on the second team.

Kinlaw had arguably the best season of any Gamecock, dominating as a defensive tackle to the tune of 35 total tackles and six sacks. He also forced two fumbles and played himself into a potential first-round pick in this year's draft.

Edwards will hear his name called at some point over the course of the draft after one of the most prolific careers of a Gamecock receiver ever.

He ends his career with the most receptions, yards and consecutive games with a catch. He'd sit out the final two games with a knee injury and finishes two touchdowns away from setting the career record there as well.

Edwards led the team in receptions (71), yards (816) and touchdowns (6) this season and averaged 11.5 yards per reception.

He ends his career third in SEC history with 234 receptions and fourth in conference history with 3,045 yards.



Two other Gamecocks—Israel Mukuamu and D.J. Wonnum—picked up AP All-SEC second-team honors Monday afternoon along with Kinlaw.

Both Kinlaw and Edwards will play in the Reese's Senior Bowl in January.