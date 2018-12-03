GamecockCentral.com

Both Deebo Samuel and Zack Bailey were named to the All-SEC team released by the Associated Press.

The first of a few potential postseason awards started flowing for a couple of senior Gamecocks Monday afternoon.

Samuel took home two honors, earning first-team All-Purpose player and second-team All-SEC wide receiver. Bailey was named second-team guard.

Samuel has 1,478 all-purpose yards this seasons, 570 of those coming in the kick return game. He has two special teams touchdowns this year: a kick return to open the game at Ole Miss and he recovered a fumble in the end zone against Akron on a botched punt.

He leads the team with 882 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns, two away from tying a school record for the most in a single season set by Sidney Rice.

If he picks up 118 more yards receiving, he'll become the first 1,000-yard receiver since Pharoh Cooper in 2014.

Bailey started every regular season game this season at guard on an extremely veteran offensive line that's allowed just 20 sacks this season.

He will miss the team's bowl game after breaking his leg against Akron, ending his college career.

For the full All-SEC team, click here.