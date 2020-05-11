News More News
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins to announce commitment this weekend

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
Gaffney (S.C.) class of 2021 three-star defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins plans to announce his commitment this Sunday at 3 p.m., he said Monday night on Twitter.

A major priority target for South Carolina, Ingram-Dawkins landed an offer from the Gamecocks when he visited in November.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder then became one of the most highly recruited prospects in the state, accumulating an offer list of around 30 schools.

He named a top six of Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee on Monday.

Ingram Dawkins is ranked the No. 4 prospect in South Carolina for 2021.

