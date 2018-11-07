Pastides, widely regarded as one of the finest university presidents in the country, has certainly been a friend to the Gamecocks' athletic department. Pastides, who's described himself in the past as "bullish" on athletics, is a past chair of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors and current president of the Southeastern Conference.

Current University of South Carolina president Harris Pastides is set to step down next summer, meaning that the university will need to tab a replacement in a timely manner.

On Wednesday, the University of South Carolina announced members of a committee who will research and recommend candidates for Pastides' replacement.

The University of South Carolina announced Wednesday the members of a search committee charged with recommending candidates to replace President Harris Pastides, who will retire as president this summer after a decade of leadership.

According to the university's press release:

"The first committee meeting will be held at the in the Osborne Administration Building, room 107c, on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. The Board of Trustees will ultimately select among the four candidates recommended by the committee. The makeup of the search committee is determined by the bylaws of the Board of Trustees and will include the following individuals:

Board Representatives

· Hubert F. Mobley, Trustee, 6th Judicial Circuit, Search Committee Chair

· William C. Hubbard – Trustee, 5th Judicial Circuit

· Leah B. Moody – Trustee, 16th Judicial Circuit

· C. Dorn Smith III – Trustee, 3rd Judicial Circuit

· Eugene P. Warr, Jr. – Trustee, 4th Judicial Circuit

Faculty Representatives

· Marco Valtorta – USC Columbia Faculty Senate Chair; College of Engineering and Computing

· Julius Fridriksson – USC Columbia Faculty Representative; Arnold School of Public Health

· Araceli Hernandez-Laroche – System Faculty Representative; College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, USC Upstate

Student Representative

· Taylor Wright – USC Columbia Student Government President

Alumni Representative

· Robert F. Dozier, Jr. – Trustee, USC Alumni Association President

Foundation Representative

· William C. “W.C.” Hammett, Jr. – USC Foundations

Special Advisors

· Mark W. Buyck, Jr. – Trustee, Gubernatorial Designee

· Miles Loadholt – Trustee, 2nd Judicial Circuit"

Also see:



What does D.J. Daniel's de-commitment mean?



The INSIDER REPORT has the latest on USC's 2019 recruiting efforts



