GamecockCentral.com

It was the first glimpse into that high-paced, tempo offense that the Gamecocks showcased publically for the first time Saturday.

Bentley was able to catch the defense out of position on the first drive of the game, firing a 27-yard strike to Bryan Edwards and leading to a 27-yard touchdown run.

Will Muschamp knew exactly where quarterback Jake Bentley was going to go with the ball before the snap.

“I’m very pleased with how our guys have perceived it. It’s been good for our entire organization—from a defensive standpoint in having to play against it. Certainly I think Jake plays better when he plays faster,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “I thought we dictated the tempo well.”

Also see: See what Will Muschamp had to say after Saturday's scrimmage

Bentley said he likes this kind of offense because it minimizes the thinking and just goes and lets players play.

It showed, even in a limited setting like the spring game, with the junior throwing for 174 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Part of that tempo is the fact that it cuts down on the time it takes for defenses to set up and the offense can catch the team out of position, like it did on the Edwards catch.

“You’re just playing. It goes back to backyard football and it’s just go play,” Bentley said. “You know what your assignments are and you roll with it. The defense isn’t able to get some elaborate blitz up or coverage so it simplifies what they can do defensively.”

Also see: Weekend recruiting scoop on a big day for visitors

Both teams put up a combined 614 yards of offense Saturday in the team’s annual spring game with the Black team running 64 plays to the Garnet team’s 57.

Even with a running clock in the majority of the second half, the teams averaged out at 60.5 plays between the two, only three off their average from all of last season.

Bentley heaped a lot of the praise on his offensive line, saying all the centers that played did a great job of dictating the pace. Donell Stanley, who made his debut at center Saturday, made a “seamless” transition, Muschamp said.

“I think Donell and Hank (Manos) and the guys at center have done a great job,” Bentley said. “They’re the ones that really set the tempo because they have to lineup first and everyone kind of lines up off them. I think it was a great job today of lining up and playing fast.”

Also see: Full updates and analysis from Saturday's game

There’s still room for improvement, though. Edwards thinks they can go even faster, and Muschamp said the team is still working and incorporating more “look back” plays where the team rushes to the line and gets set before the play’s signaled in from the sideline.

Regardless of what has to be improved, Edwards likes what this up-tempo offense can bring to this Gamecock team.

“Big plays, touchdowns, yards,” he said, “money to be made.”