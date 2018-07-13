GamecockCentral.com

GamecockCentral has updated three of its site resources this week with the kickoff to South Carolina's season now just 50 days away.

** The roster on the site has been updated with new additions, new numbers and new weights in accordance with South Carolina's official roster on GamecocksOnline: Gamecock Central Roster

** The 2018 scholarship breakdown, which offers a position by position and classification by classification look at the Gamecocks scholarship numbers, has also been updated with newcomers added: 2018 Scholarship Breakdown

** Want to look ahead to next season? Gamecock Central has also added a 2019 scholarship breakdown which provides a glance at the numbers without this year's seniors and the addition of the 2019 recruiting class: 2019 Scholarship Breakdown

